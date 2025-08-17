Grab your tickets before it’s too late! — Air Supply is set to serenade Singapore for their 50th anniversary concert at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: The soft rock legends are making love out of nothing at all — again! Air Supply is set to serenade Singapore at Marina Bay Sands on January 4, 2026, marking five decades of heart-melting ballads and undying fan devotion.

Singapore, get ready to dust off your cassette tapes and swoon once more. Air Supply — the dynamic duo behind some of the softest yet hardest-hitting love ballads of the ‘80s — is heading back to the Little Red Dot for a milestone celebration: their 50th anniversary concert.

Yes, fifty! That’s half a century of love songs, emotional karaoke sessions, and sweet, sweet falsettos.

Ticket prices, presale, and where to grab them

Good news! You won’t need to sell your vinyl collection to attend.

Tickets range from just S$108 to S$268, depending on how close you want to be when Graham Russell strums the chords that broke a million hearts.

Here’s the lowdown on ticketing:

So set your alarms, grab your partners (or your tissues), and prepare for a soft rock revival.

“Even the nights are better” with Air Supply

Once again, mark your calendars for January 4, 2026. That’s when Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell will grace the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands, belting out timeless classics like All Out of Love, Lost in Love, and Making Love Out of Nothing At All.

As CNA Lifestyle aptly teased in their report, “Even the nights are better now that we’re here together with Air Supply.” And truly, what better way to kick off the new year than with a concert that promises the kind of romantic nostalgia only these Aussie crooners can deliver?

Their last visit to Singapore was in December 2024, but clearly, once a year just isn’t enough when you’re dealing with decades of diehard fans and eternal soft rock love.

From ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to global stardom

Russell and Hitchcock met for the first time in 1975 while staging a production of Jesus Christ Superstar. It was a strangely divine start for a band that would go on to sing like no other.

Since then, they’ve built a legacy of sad lyrics, smooth harmonies, and devoted fans that live in six countries. Many sad teen love stories were set to their music, from breakups to make-ups and everything in between.

Why we still love them 50 years on

In a time of pop music made by computers and viral TikTok songs, Air Supply is like a handwritten love letter: A little dramatic but very much valued.

Their lyrics are refreshingly real; they sometimes border on the over-the-top, but they’re always presented with an honesty that still hits home. Besides, an Air Supply song is a must-have on any Spotify mix called “Sad & Moody.”

If you’re still ‘lost in love,’ you’re not alone

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a curious Gen Z-er who’s wondering what your parents cried to in the ’80s, this concert promises to be a masterclass in the art of the power ballad.

So bring a date, bring your mum and dad, or just bring yourself. Because when it comes to an Air Supply concert, the only requirement is a heart that still remembers how to feel things deeply — even if it’s just for two hours on a Sunday night.

