Singapore’s hidden rainforest shines on the global stage in BLACKPINK Jisoo’s stunning new music video ‘Your Love’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Just when you thought Singapore was just about futuristic skylines and Marina Bay sunsets, in comes BLACKPINK’s Jisoo—quietly turning the Lion City’s lushest secret into a K-pop fantasy.

On Tuesday (Aug 12), Jisoo dropped her new music video (MV) for Your Love, the second track from her solo album Amortage, but here’s the plot twist: The entire video was secretly shot in none other than Rainforest Wild Asia, Singapore’s newest wildlife park, and Jisoo has been walking through vines and caves right in our own backyard.

As CNA Lifestyle reported, this dazzling video “was shot at the newly opened wildlife park Rainforest Wild Asia,” showcasing Jisoo meandering through the park’s mystical trails, ethereal caves, and even the atmospheric Cavern Restaurant, and the visuals showcase a dreamy blend of nature’s finest and Jisoo’s poetic allure. Think misty forest paths, exotic flora, and the kind of lighting that screams “cinematic masterpiece.”

The Your Love MV is also another love letter to Singapore by international stars. Jisoo joins the ranks of Coldplay and BTS’ Jin, who’ve also turned our sunny island into their music video playground, and this latest production is once again a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), who seem to have also quietly mastered the art of turning global celebs into our unofficial tourism ambassadors.

Timing-wise, it’s anyone’s guess when the video was actually shot. However, eagle-eyed fans might remember Jisoo was in Singapore back in March for an Amortage album pop-up event. Coincidence? Probably not.

While CNA Lifestyle noted they’ve reached out to STB for more details, one thing’s for sure—Singapore is no longer just a concert stop. It’s becoming a full-blown muse!

And if you’re already scrambling to book a visit to Rainforest Wild Asia, hold on. Jisoo and the rest of BLACKPINK will be back in Singapore this November for their Deadline tour at the National Stadium.

It seems the rainforest isn’t the only thing going wild next. Coming soon to Singapore!

