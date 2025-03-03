Business

Grab Singapore eyes self-driving cars to “fill the gaps” in less popular locations

March 3, 2025
Man's hand holding white phone with Grab logo.

SINGAPORE: Grab is considering using autonomous vehicles (AVs) to “fill the gaps” in its ride-hailing service in the city-state, particularly on routes that are not as popular with drivers. However, large-scale deployment of AVs will take “many, many years,” according to Yee Wee Tang, managing director of Grab Singapore, who added, “It’s very early days for us.” 

In an interview with The Straits Times on Feb 21, Mr Yee said that AVs could help address gaps in Grab’s service, such as at locations where it is difficult to get a ride. He pointed out areas where Grab cannot provide a reliable service, pointing to the Singapore Zoo in Mandai as an example.

When asked about passenger concerns over high fares and drivers’ complaints about low earnings, he noted, “We always try our best to match demand and supply. Naturally, there are consumers who feel the prices are too high, but if the fares are too low, drivers won’t be here (on the app).”

On Feb 20, Grab chief executive Anthony Tan said in an earnings call that the company is in talks with regulators and potential partners to explore the use of AVs.

Grab has tested self-driving technology before. In 2016, it collaborated with start-up nuTonomy to run a two-month trial of an on-demand driverless car service for a select group of Grab users. /TISG

