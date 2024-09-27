Home News

Grab offers 15% discount after EWL disruption, but not everyone is thrilled about it

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: Train services on the East-West line have been disrupted since 9:30 am on Wednesday, which has made the daily commute more difficult for thousands of Singaporeans.

In a show of goodwill, ride-hailing service Grab offered a 15 per cent discount on its rides on Thursday (Sept 26).

The discount was good for rides including JustGrab, GrabCar, GrabFamily and GrabPet for passengers who keyed in the promo code “TAKEGRAB.”

The promo has a S$4 cap and was limited to one redemption per user.

As the company’s announcement said that it was “valid for today only”, it’s unknown whether the promo still stands.

The disruption is not yet over, however. Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat explained the extent of the problem in a video, saying that fixing it would take some time.

As of Friday, train services had not yet been restored, though the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT said they hoped for at least a partial restoration of services by Friday through shuttle train service between the Boon Lay and Queenstown stations.

See also  After complaints from many irate Grab users, the ride-hailing firm postpones reductions in reward points

However, this plan was not pushed through as it would delay the complete repairs necessary.

Monday (Sept 30) is the new projected date for the full restoration of train services, according to the authorities.

The disruption began at around 9:30 am on Wednesday (Sept 25). SMRT explained on its Facebook account that a KHI train in service for more than 35 years encountered a fault and emitted smoke while en route to the Ulu Pandan Depot.

Unfortunately, it affected the Green Line, which is used by thousands of commuters.

Reactions to Grab’s discount

Local Reddit users reacting to Grab’s offer of a discounted ride were not overly thankful.

One wrote, “Their rush hour pricing is easily 15 to 20 per cent higher than Tada and Gojek, so no thank you.”

Others laughed off the discount as negligible, given that the surge prices meant customers would pay more for their rides than usual.

“$4 off $80 surge pricing lol,” a Reddit user wrote.

See also  ‘It's your condo problem not the driver’s' — Netizens tell man who complained Grab charging him 3 times for going over grace waiting period

A commenter quipped, “It’s called ‘capitalism’ 😂.”

A commuter told Mothership that Grab rides surged after the train services were disrupted, with a JustGrab ride from International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar to Nanyang Technological University near Boon Lay fluctuating between S$58 and S$64 from 5 pm to 9 pm.

A Reddit user chimed in, “It was $68 from BV back to Sengkang when I checked yesterday at the end of the workday. Not that I take Grab regularly at that hour but woooooow was it sky high.” /TISG

Read also: Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

‘Whopping’ S$1.20 takeaway charge for S$6 chicken wings outrages diner

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Sign me up’ – S$6k salary for live-in English tutor for Orchard family has tongues wagging

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Grab offers 15% discount after EWL disruption, but not everyone is thrilled about it

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Whopping’ S$1.20 takeaway charge for S$6 chicken wings outrages diner

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Personal Finance

‘I’m alone and lonely’: Man reveals he saved over S$3 million, but it came at the expense of his relationships

September 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Fresh grad who just started work already feels ‘sad and tired from work everyday’

September 27, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.