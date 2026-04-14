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Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Asia This Week
1 min.Read

Grab driver sparks outrage after claiming he won’t speak English to Chinese passengers

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Grab driver has sparked outrage online after indicating that he will not communicate in English to Chinese passengers. Grab has said that this goes against the company’s aim to be inclusive to all passengers.

The driver was flagged by TikTok user Aliciatadah, who shared online that she saw a sign indicating the driver’s strange rule. Alicia wrote, “Slightly offended on behalf of all mixed-Chinese kids / Chinese friends that can’t read or speak Mandarin

“Is this inner race discrimination??? Also, what happened to all Singaporeans conversing in basic English so we have racial harmony?”

Alicia said that she raised the issue with Grab. Grab responded that this behaviour does not reflect the inclusive environment it strives to provide and urged Alicia to make a complaint, so it can investigate the issue further.

Fellow netizens reacting to the issue praised Grab’s position, but some asked whether the driver’s behaviour was emblematic of what they perceive to be the “sinicisation” of Singapore.

One commenter quipped, “Singaporeans speak English one leh. You don’t wanna speak English go china lor Imao,” while another said that it is “good that Grab is taking this complaint seriously and I hope the driver gets the sack.”

Another commenter wrote, “Yeah, I get that learning our mother tongue is good, but to force it on people who are of a certain racial profile is just dumb.’

Some online were curious about the driver’s ethnicity, while others decried the driver’s behaviour. One concerned Singaporean asked, “WHY is this form of racism allowed to continue in Singapore?”

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