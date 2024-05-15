SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has announced a significant investment of $2.1 billion in bolstering its digital infrastructure, marking a substantial increase of approximately 60 per cent compared to the previous year’s allocation.

The investment, slated for the current fiscal year, aims to propel Singapore’s technological capabilities forward and solidify its position as a global leader in digital innovation.

With a total expenditure projected to reach up to $3.3 billion, the government is strategically channelling resources towards procuring information and communications technology-related facilities and equipment.

A substantial portion of the funds, exceeding 60 per cent, will be dedicated to enhancing and modernizing existing digital infrastructure.

This includes initiatives aimed at streamlining and upgrading complex legacy systems to meet contemporary standards of efficiency and reliability.

Additionally, investments will be directed towards developing user-centric services and applications geared towards optimizing public service delivery and responsiveness.

Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) CEO Goh Wei Boon highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety and reliability of digital infrastructure in an interview with 8World.

To this end, he outlined plans to augment monitoring services, thereby fortifying the resilience of critical systems and facilitating swift recovery in the event of service disruptions.

The government is also working to foster an environment conducive to innovation and experimentation, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI).

Efforts are underway to provide civil servants access to cutting-edge AI technologies, facilitating exploration and experimentation in various domains.

Mr Goh highlighted GovTech’s proactive engagement with the local technology industry, stressing the importance of collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Through a series of industry engagement activities, including closed-door meetings, GovTech seeks to deepen interactions with technology stakeholders, fostering a collaborative ecosystem conducive to innovation and growth.