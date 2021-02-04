Govt steps up testing measures for migrant workers as imported COVID-19 cases rise

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Government’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on COVID-19 has decided to step up testing measures for migrant workers who newly arrive into the country, as it seeks to drive down the number of imported coronavirus cases.

Earlier, the MTF announced that migrant workers headed to dormitories needed to be subject to an additional 7-days testing regime on top of the 7-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN). Since 6 January, these workers had to be quarantined for 14 days at a dedicated facility before undergoing the additional 7-days testing regime.

On Wednesday (3 Feb), the MTF announced plans to extend the post SHN 7-day testing regime to all Work Permit and S Pass workers in the Construction, Marine and Process (CMP) sectors who newly arrive from higher-risk countries and regions.

Newly arrived Work Permit and S Pass workers from CMP sectors who have recent travel history to higher risk nations will have to stay at a designated facility to go through an additional 7-day testing regime, after completing their 14-Day SHN.

The MTF has also decided to impose mandatory On-Arrival Serology test for foreign domestic workers (FDWs) and confinement nannies who have a recent travel history to higher-risk countries and regions. This is in addition to the On-Arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test requirement that has been in place since 24 January.

The additional test for FDWs and confinement nannies has been ordered in a bid to help identify FDWs who have recovered from an old infection and can therefore be released early from SHN in Singapore. Employers of these recovered workers will see lower SHN costs, according to the MTF.

The new measures will go into effect on Friday (5 Feb). The new requirement applies to workers who have yet to complete their 14-Day SHN on 5 February and all new arrivals to Singapore from this date.

