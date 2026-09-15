Take note! In Singapore, missing these vaccinations could affect employment, school enrollment, and pregnancy

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s healthcare system has a comprehensive framework called the National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS), which provides vaccination recommendations for adults based on various factors such as their age, medical condition, and occupational risks. When Singaporeans are asked about their vaccination history by a doctor, it is primarily due to check whether they have missed any recommended vaccines.

It is important to take note that vaccination is not compulsory for all adults in Singapore. However, there are certain vaccines that may be needed for employer requirements, school admission, or may be recommended to protect families from potential health risks.

As reported by Yan.sg , these are some of the vaccines that may be recommended for an individual to have that could affect employment, school enrollment, and pregnancy.

Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine This vaccine is important for those who need to work or study in schools, childcare facilities, hospitals, and other similar locations for extended periods. This is recommended for adults, especially those without evidence of immunisation. These people are advised to receive two doses, at least four weeks apart.



Hepatitis B vaccine Hepatitis B can be transmitted from one person to another through blood and bodily fluids. With this, it is advised that healthcare workers, laboratory staff, caregivers, and those who may come into contact with blood or undergo medical procedures have this vaccine to confirm immunity.

Flu vaccine Flu vaccines are usually taken annually and are especially suitable for healthcare and care industry practitioners, people aged 65 and above, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and heart disease, and people who need to be in contact with people for extended periods.

HPV vaccine HPV vaccines are primarily used to prevent infections associated with human papillomavirus and some cancers. Vaccination is recommended for women aged 18 to 26; whether other age groups and men are suitable for vaccination depends on age, previous vaccination history, and doctor’s advice.

Varicella vaccine For this vaccine, adults who have never had chickenpox and have no vaccination record can consult their doctor about whether they need to be vaccinated. This is important to have for school children and those working in the healthcare and care industries.

Tdap vaccine Pregnant women are generally advised to receive Tdap between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy to reduce the risk of newborns contracting pertussis.

Pneumococcal vaccine This is a relatively new vaccine added by the NAIS and is recommended for all adults aged 65 and older, as well as high-risk individuals aged 18 to 64, such as those with chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, or weakened immunity.

Shingles vaccine This vaccine is recommended for all adults aged 60 and older, as well as immunocompromised adults aged 18 to 59. It is advised to receive two doses, two to six months apart.



In Singapore, eligible citizens and permanent residents can receive government-recommended vaccine subsidies. Citizens have been receiving subsidies up to 75% and permanent residents up to 25%. On the other hand, foreign residents usually have to pay the out-of-pocket price at the medical institution.

At the end of the day, keeping up with recommended vaccines is about protecting yourself and the people around you. It is important to check one’s vaccination record and communicate with a medical professional about the shots that they might need for work, school, or their families.