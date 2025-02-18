SINGAPORE: Older Singaporeans can continue to expect generous support measures, as outlined by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the Budget presentation on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Mr Wong, also the Finance Minister, highlighted employment support for older workers, including the CPF Transition Offset, which will cover half of the increase in employer CPF contributions for senior workers—those aged 55 and above. Additionally, the Senior Employment Credit will be extended until 2026 to help offset wages for hiring senior workers.

In line with the Government’s goal of encouraging lifelong learning, a new $300 monthly training allowance will be introduced in early 2026 for selected part-time courses under the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme for Singaporeans aged 40 and above.

The Government is continuing its efforts to help seniors age well with a new five-year Matched MediSave Scheme, specifically designed for Singapore’s senior and elderly citizens. This scheme complements the existing Matched Retirement Savings Scheme and is available to eligible lower-income seniors aged 55 to 70. For every dollar of voluntary top-ups made to their MediSave accounts, the Government will provide a dollar-for-dollar matching grant of up to $1,000 each year.

There will also be higher long-term care subsidies and grants that will cover more households in Singapore. Importantly, for households with seniors, the Home Caregiving Grant will go up to as much as $600 per month.

The existing subsidies for residential long-term care services will also go up by as much as 15 percentage points and the maximum qualifying per capita household income will be raised to $4,800. Mr Wong also said that the subsidies provided under the Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund to cover the rising costs of home healthcare items, such as adult diapers, will be increased.

Furthermore, the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme will be extended to Singaporean private property households for three years – till 2028.

“We expect at least 80,000 seniors to benefit from the enhanced long-term care subsidies and grants, which will be implemented from 2026. The enhancements are expected to cost around $300 million in FY2026, and more in future years, as our population continues to age,” said Mr Wong.

Under the SG60 package, Singaporeans aged 60 and older will be receiving SG60 vouchers worth $800. All Singaporeans over the age of 21 will also receive cash between $100 and $600 under the Assurance Package. Lower and middle-income Singaporeans will also receive an amount of $450 or $850, under the GST Voucher Scheme. /TISG

Starting at age 65, Singaporeans will receive MediSave top-ups ranging from $150 to $450. Additionally, those born between 1950 and 1973 with lower MediSave balances will receive a MediSave Bonus of $500.

Singapore ranks 10th among global leaders in readiness for ageing population, tops in Asia