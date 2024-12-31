SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked among the top 10 nations globally—and first in Asia—for its preparedness to address the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population, according to a recent study by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Columbia University.

Switzerland secured the top position worldwide, while Japan ranked 15th globally and second in Asia. The United States placed 24th.

The findings, published in the prestigious journal Nature Aging on Dec 27, 2024, are the result of an extensive assessment of 143 countries.

The study, spearheaded by Assistant Professor Cynthia Chen from NUS’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and Professor John W. Rowe from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, introduced the Global Ageing Index, a comprehensive tool designed to evaluate nations’ readiness for ageing across various income levels.

The index examined five critical domains: well-being, productivity and engagement, equity, cohesion, and security.

Singapore emerged as a global leader in the domain of well-being, ranking first. The nation’s strong universal health coverage, longest healthy life expectancy, and initiatives like the Healthier SG program contributed to this achievement.

Implemented in 2023, Healthier SG marks a significant shift from reactive healthcare to preventive care, emphasizing screenings, immunizations, and chronic disease management.

In the domain of security, Singapore placed 6th globally, reflecting high-income levels among older populations, excellent healthcare satisfaction, and robust mental health resilience.

However, in productivity and engagement, the nation ranked 17th, with room for improvement in labour force participation and opportunities for older adults to remain active and productive.

Equity and cohesion posed more significant challenges. Singapore ranked 36th in equity, with income disparities and unequal access to resources between generations requiring attention.

Cohesion ranked 42nd, highlighting concerns about social trust and isolation among older adults, particularly the high proportion of seniors living alone.

The study emphasized that while Singapore has excelled in certain domains, gaps in equity and cohesion need to be addressed.

Initiatives like Age Well SG, launched in 2024, and the expansion of Active Ageing Centres aim to foster community connections and reduce isolation through buddying and befriending programs.

One standout effort is the Health District @ Queenstown (HD@QT), a collaborative initiative by NUS, the National University Health System (NUHS), and the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

This program aims to enhance physical, mental, and social well-being across all life stages, serving as a model for integrating ageing-related policies into broader societal frameworks.

The research highlights the importance of proactive measures in addressing population ageing. “An effective response to ageing offers numerous benefits, including mitigating healthcare costs and leveraging the potential of older adults,” said Asst Prof Cynthia Chen.

She noted that while high-income countries currently lead in preparedness, rapidly ageing populations in low- and middle-income countries could face significant challenges if their healthcare and social systems remain underdeveloped.