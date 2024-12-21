KOREA: According to Allkpop, Goo Hye Sun recently shared that she is diligently preparing for her final exams. She shared two images on social media on Dec 20 and wrote, “The moment has come. I have my final exam tomorrow. Everyone, fighting!”

The images showcase her commitment to her studies, with a desk overflowing with learning aids and pages of meticulously taken notes, leaving viewers in awe.

Earlier this month, Goo Hye Sun was announced as the winner of the essay category at the 30th KAIST Literature Awards, organized by the KAIST Newspaper.

“Through touching stories of love and education, ‘My Neighbourhood Wasn’t Poor’ celebrates her warm upbringing in a small Incheon community.”

It captures heartfelt stories of love and learning shared with her family and neighbours, celebrating the warmth of her upbringing.