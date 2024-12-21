;
Goo Hye Sun talks about her rigorous study regimen for her final exams

ByLydia Koh

December 21, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, Goo Hye Sun recently shared that she is diligently preparing for her final exams. She shared two images on social media on Dec 20 and wrote, “The moment has come. I have my final exam tomorrow. Everyone, fighting!”

The images showcase her commitment to her studies, with a desk overflowing with learning aids and pages of meticulously taken notes, leaving viewers in awe.

Earlier this month, Goo Hye Sun was announced as the winner of the essay category at the 30th KAIST Literature Awards, organized by the KAIST Newspaper.

“Through touching stories of love and education, ‘My Neighbourhood Wasn’t Poor’ celebrates her warm upbringing in a small Incheon community.”

It captures heartfelt stories of love and learning shared with her family and neighbours, celebrating the warmth of her upbringing.

Photo: Instagram/Goo Hye Sun

Award-winning piece

After receiving the award, Goo Hye Sun expressed her gratitude through her agency, NS E&M. She shared, “My professor suggested refining the essay for publication, so I put a lot of effort into perfecting it.”

She also revealed that the award-winning article will be included in a collection of essays called Goo Hye Sun in Wonderland (tentative title), which will be published the following year.

Next, she said, “Thanks so much, KAIST, for this recognition! Now that the collection is finished, I feel a noticeable increase in my self-assurance.”

Goo Hye Sun, who married actor Ahn Jae Hyun in 2016 and divorced in 2020, is known for her multifaceted career as an actress, film director, composer, painter, and writer.

This year, she also made headlines for her acceptance into KAIST’s master’s program in science journalism, further demonstrating her diverse talents and intellectual pursuits.

“Ulzzang”

Born Nov 9, 1984, Goo Hye Sun’s journey to stardom began with her online popularity as an “ulzzang” (best face). This led to acting opportunities, and she gained widespread recognition for her roles in popular dramas like “Boys Over Flowers” and “Angel Eyes.”

Beyond acting, Goo Hye Sun has showcased her musical talents as a singer-songwriter, releasing several albums and composing music for her own dramas. She has also dabbled in film directing, demonstrating her storytelling skills and creative vision.

