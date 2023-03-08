Gojek confirms it’s investigating incident of driver who almost plunged car into condo pool

SINGAPORE: Private-hire vehicle platform Gojek has confirmed that it is looking into a recent case where a driver nearly plunged his car into a swimming pool at The Hillside condominium after the condominium’s management announced its intention to sue.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday (March 28) and photos of the incident, showing the car partially immersed in the water, quickly went viral online.

The Hillside’s management has since said that the driver was an elderly man with an elderly female passenger in the vehicle. He apparently told the security officers at the scene that he is a Gojek driver.

The management told the press last week that it has contacted Gojek to confirm the driver’s identity and make a claim.

Gojek has since said that it is taking the necessary actions to solve the problem. A spokesperson told the Chinese daily is investigating the incident.

The representative added that the safety of customers and driver-partners is of the utmost importance and that the company clearly emphasizes relevant policies on safety and behaviour when recruiting driver-partners.

Asserting that Gojek will not tolerate any behaviour that violates its policies, the spokesperson said that the company is committed to providing a safe and positive experience for all users and that it will continue to strengthen the training and education processes for driver-partners.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg