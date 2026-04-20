‘Going down a bad path’: Teen’s risky choices and online drama alarm family, spark netizen concern

SINGAPORE: A troubling account shared online about a lower secondary school girl has sparked widespread discussion, with netizens expressing concern over her risky behaviour and the deeper issues it may reflect.

The story, posted on the /askSingapore subreddit, described a series of incidents involving the teenager. From smoking and drinking at a young age to being involved in a police case, online oversharing, and more recently, meeting strangers and getting a tattoo without her parents’ knowledge, the post showed their genuine worry.

The conversation quickly shifted beyond judgment, with users focusing on mental health, vulnerability, and the complexities of growing up in today’s digital environment.

A pattern of risky behaviour

According to the post, the teen’s behaviour appeared to escalate after entering secondary school, where she began mixing with what was described as “bad company”.

Incidents mentioned included underage drinking and smoking, a case involving explicit content, and subsequent bullying in school after private images were leaked. While she reportedly became more compliant with her parents during investigations, the situation did not remain stable.

More recent episodes, including sharing a relative’s phone number publicly online, misleading strangers for money, lying about her whereabouts, and visiting a home-based tattoo studio, raised alarm bells for her family.

The situation escalated when her mother reportedly had a panic attack while trying to locate her after she went missing for several hours. These led the original poster to pose the question: “What is an appropriate punishment for her?”

“Punishment won’t solve this”

Despite the seriousness of the situation, many netizens pushed back against the idea of punishment as a solution. One commenter noted bluntly, “Punishment? She needs therapy. Get her some professional help for what she’s been through,” reflecting a wider sentiment that the issue goes deeper than discipline.

Another added, “If punishment works, she would have behaved long ago. She’s acting out either because of neglect, trauma or personality disorders. Only psychologists can diagnose, and that’s also if she’s willing to cooperate.”

Others echoed similar views, pointing out that behaviour like this is often a sign of underlying distress rather than simple rebellion. “She needs a child psychologist’s diagnosis, treatment and coaching. She’s a minor, so her parents and guardians are still able to bring her to treatment,” one user wrote.

The challenge of helping someone who resists help

At the same time, some commenters highlighted a difficult reality: change cannot be forced. “Can’t help someone who doesn’t think they need it,” one user said, though another quickly responded with a nuanced take, noting that minors are still highly vulnerable and may require persistent guidance and support.

Another comment reflected this tension: “She can only change if she herself wants to change. There is nothing you can do or say that will make her listen to you. The best you can do is watch out for her and help her when she gets into trouble, which she will.”

These perspectives show the emotional strain faced by families; on the one hand, they want to intervene, but on the other hand, they end up feeling powerless when their relative resists help.

Family dynamics and misplaced blame

The discussion also touched on a sensitive but important point: not all problematic behaviour stems directly from poor parenting. “A lot of people will like to put the blame on parents. But the truth is, you can have good parents, but the kid just wants to deviate from it,” one Redditor responded.

This comment describes how adolescence is a complex phase shaped by peer influence, identity struggles, and emotional development, and not just upbringing.

Beyond the specifics of this case, the situation also highlights an issue about youth mental health and the pressures young people face today. From exposure to social media to navigating relationships and identity at an early age, teenagers today often face challenges that can quickly spiral if left unaddressed.

Risk-taking behaviour, attention-seeking online actions, and secrecy may sometimes be coping mechanisms signalling that something deeper is wrong rather than signs of defiance alone. In short, these rebellious acts may actually be their cries for help.

A call for compassion and early intervention

What stands out most from the discussion is not outrage, but concern. Many netizens emphasised the importance of early intervention, professional help, and consistent support from trusted adults. While boundaries and consequences still matter, they are unlikely to be effective without understanding the root causes of behaviour.

For families facing similar situations, the takeaway is clear: it is not just about stopping the behaviour, but understanding why it is happening. Building trust, keeping communication open, and seeking professional guidance where needed may not offer instant results, but they provide a path forward.

In cases like this, the question may not simply be “how do we discipline?”, but rather, “how do we help someone who may already be hurting?”