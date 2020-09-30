Goh Chok Tong reminisces about exploring the CBD as a schoolboy

- Advertisement -

Former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong took to social media to reminisce on his days as a schoolboy exploring the CBD.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Sep 28), Mr Goh shared a photo of the Ascott Raffles Place and wrote: “Walkcation nostalgia: This building used to be known as the Asia Insurance Building”.

“When I passed there occasionally as a school boy, I would crane my neck to gaze at the tall building. At 82 metres, it was once the tallest building not just in Singapore but also in South-east Asia”, Mr Goh added.

Ascott Raffles Place Singapore is housed within a restored 1950s heritage structure and features an Art Deco façade. It is a serviced residence.

- Advertisement -

“Now it is a dwarf in Singapore”, Mr Goh added.

He explained that it was good that the government preserved it, as well as the Customs House as heritage buildings.

“We need them to anchor our memories”, Mr Goh wrote.

Walkcation nostalgia: This building used to be known as the Asia Insurance Building. When I passed there occasionally as… Posted by MParader on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Along with his post, he also shared a photo of himself and his wife posing with Marina Bay Sands in the background.

/TISG