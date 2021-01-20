Home News Goh Chok Tong finishes radiation therapy sessions

Goh Chok Tong finishes radiation therapy sessions

Mr Goh also expressed his thankfulness to the medical team that saw him through his treatment, specifically Dr Fong and the radiation therapists

FB screengrab: Goh Chok Tong

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -
Singapore—Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong took to Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 19) to announce that he had completed his radiation therapy sessions.

The first word of his post captured his mood.

“Happiness is when you complete your radiation therapy sessions.”

Mr Goh also expressed his thankfulness to the medical team that saw him through his treatment, with a special mention to “Dr Fong and the radiation therapists” who treated him.

“This is the marvellous team who looks after the throat and neck cancer patients at the Radiation Oncology department. There are more in the background whom patients do not see. Thank you all for your care.”

He also posted photos of the staff, with the radiation machine in the background and the custom-made mask that held his face steady while he was undergoing the treatment.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the treatment, it was their cheery attitude that helped him, Mr Goh added.

“Your cheerfulness was infectious. It boosted my morale. Thanks again.”

The 79-year-old former Member of Parliament stepped down from the political arena just before the General Election last July.

He began posting about his health issues in late November, in part in order to encourage other Singaporeans to have their regular or yearly health screenings.

And while he wrote in one post that he does not have a subsidised programme for screening for potential illnesses, the Ministry of Health has a subsidised Screen for Life programme available to all Singaporeans.

The early detection of a particular health condition could make a big difference in one’s survival rate, he has stressed.

The former Prime Minister had first gone to hospital in late November to remove a kidney stone, only to return a short while later to biopsy a suspicious nodule in his larynx.

Mr Goh explained that squamous cells had been found in the nodule in his larynx, but, “fortunately, after excision, the MRI of the neck and the CT scan of the chest showed no trace of these bad cells”.

However, he was still required to undergo 20 sessions of radiation therapy, the first of which was held on Dec 23.

By Jan 7, he was marking session number 12.

Mr Goh added that the effects of the radiation treatments have been mild.

“Other than the muffled, breathy voice and a mild soreness in the throat, I feel fine.”

Still, the former Prime Minister has had some challenging days of late, and he hinted as much when he expressed gratitude for being able to lunch with friends.

“Lunched with friends whom I have not seen for some months. Sure glad to see them. You feel less lonesome.”

Last week, he described his radiation treatment as feeling “like a trapped Spider-Man being zapped by invisible high energy rays.”

/TISG

Read also: Goh Chok Tong describes his radiation treatment: “like a trapped Spider-Man being zapped by invisible high energy rays”

Goh Chok Tong describes his radiation treatment: “like a trapped Spider-Man being zapped by invisible high energy rays”

 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Ex-NMP Anthea Ong among those disappointed there is no Arts NMP

Singapore -- Members of the local arts community have expressed disappointment that the list of nine Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) for the 2021-2023 term does not include a representative of the art sector and local artists. Since 2009, arts workers, practitioners...
View Post
Featured News

Tissue paper seller uses knife to threaten retiree outside betting shop

Singapore -- A tissue paper seller who has a history of behaving aggressively towards  members of the public was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 13) after he used a knife to threaten an elderly man. The 50-year-old, who hawks packets of tissue paper...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens up in arms after Tesla SG looks to hire Logistics Analyst who must be fluent in Hindi

In a job placement that has since been edited, Tesla looked to hire a Logistics Analyst who was fluent in English and Hindi. The electric car company headed by Elon Musk is hiring and recruitment notices have been put up. The advertisement said...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore