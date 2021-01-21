International Goh Chok Tong congratulates Joe Biden on Presidency, wishes him strength to...

Goh Chok Tong congratulates Joe Biden on Presidency, wishes him strength to bridge US-China divide

Mr Goh wrote that Biden would have to go beyond resolving domestic challenges and “engage the world (not just with allies) for peace, progress and security"

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden fist bumps newly sworn-in Vice President Kamala Harris after she took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden was sworn in today as the 46th president of the United States. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

Obbana Rajah

International
Goh Chok Tong congratulated United States President Joe Biden on his inauguration, wishing him success as he assumes office.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 21), the former Emeritus Senior Minister wrote: “I congratulate Joe Biden on being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States”.

Mr Goh continued: “He has to heal, unite and “restore the soul” of his nation. But as the world’s most powerful leader, he has to go beyond resolving domestic challenges and “engage the world (not just with allies) — for peace, progress and security””.

Mr Goh added that President Biden will also need to bridge geopolitical divides, such as the US-China one.

Earlier in the day, both President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also sent congratulatory letters to President Joe Biden.

In her letter, a copy of which was released by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Mdm Halimah wrote: “I warmly recall meeting you during your visit to Singapore in July 2013, and hope to welcome you and your family back to Singapore again”.

Similarly, in his letter, PM Lee said he looked forward to meeting Mr Biden at the earliest opportunity in Singapore or Washington.

“You can continue to rely on Singapore as a consistent and reliable friend and partner, as we advance our countries’ shared interests and deal with common challenges”, he added.

“There is a deep reservoir of goodwill for the US in our region, because of the vital role the United States has played anchoring regional stability and economic prosperity for over half a century”, PM Lee said in his letter. /TISG

