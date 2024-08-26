;
Go Soo and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri’s new drama Parole Officer Lee Han Shin is officially confirmed

ByLydia Koh

August 26, 2024

tvN’s upcoming drama Parole Officer Lee Han Shin (working title) has officially confirmed its broadcast schedule, as reported by Soompi!

Helmed by director Yoon Sang Ho and written by Park Chi Hyung, the drama centres on Lee Han Shin (played by Go Soo), a lawyer who transitions into the role of a parole officer.

In his new position, he becomes the ultimate arbiter of prisoners’ fates, grappling with individuals of questionable moral character. The drama boasts a strong cast, including Go Soo, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Hak Joo.

Photo: Instagram/Yuri

Quest for justice

Go Soo takes on the role of Lee Han Shin, a determined parole officer who battles against inmates using money and influence to manipulate the system. As he seeks to expose those abusing parole privileges, Lee Han Shin promises to deliver a compelling quest for justice.

Yuri portrays Ahn Seo Yun, a skilled detective in the Violent Crime Investigation Unit. Renowned for her keen observational skills and unwavering sense of duty, Ahn Seo Yun is committed to capturing criminals and fostering a better society.

Baek Ji Won plays Choi Hwa Ran, a former loan shark with a talent for retrieving stolen funds. After crossing paths with Lee Han Shin, she focuses on helping others.

Baek Ji Won’s ability to fully immerse herself in diverse roles has fans eager to see her portrayal of a reformed loan shark fighting for good.

Tension and excitement

Lee Hak Joo steps into the shoes of Ji Myung Seob, an egotistical, second-generation billionaire with little regard for others. Known for his versatility, Lee Hak Joo’s portrayal of this villain is expected to add tension and excitement to the drama.

Parole Officer Lee Han Shin is scheduled to premiere in October, promising a thrilling ride for viewers.

Go Soo is a renowned South Korean actor known for his versatility and ability to portray various characters. He has been active in the industry for over two decades and has starred in numerous successful films and television dramas.

ByLydia Koh

