KOREA: It has been reported that South Korean actors Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si will be starring in a new drama called “Your Taste.” Soompi made the announcement on Oct 17. Yoo Su Bin and Kim Shin Rok will join them in the cast.”Your Taste” centres on the lives of Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul) and Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), who come from different backgrounds and have contrasting views on food. In Jeonju, a city known for its culinary culture, they wind up working together at a modest restaurant, where they eventually become lovers.

Han Beom Woo, played by Kang Ha Neul, is the heir to a large food company and runs a classy restaurant in Seoul. Ironically, though, he has no interest in “taste.” Kang is well-known for his parts in popular films such as Love Reset, Midnight Runners, and When the Camellia Blooms.

Excitement for new role

Go Min Si plays Mo Yeon Joo, a chef who is obsessed with achieving the ideal “taste.” In a secluded location, she operates a tiny, unmarked eatery with just one table. In order to generate enthusiasm for her new part, Go, who has made an impression in dramas such as Sweet Home and Youth of May, has also showcased her culinary abilities on Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

Famous for her roles in Hellbound and The Kidnapping Day, Kim Shin Rok portrays Jin Myung Sook, a talented worker at a well-known soup restaurant. The young yet well-known local Shin Choon Seung will be portrayed by Yoo Su Bin, who found fame with Crash Landing on You and The Deal.

Premiering in 2025

The drama, which was primarily created by writer Jung Soo Yoon and director Han Jun Hee (known for D.P. and Weak Hero Class 1), is scheduled to debut in 2025.

Kang Ha Neul is a popular South Korean actor known for his versatile roles and charming personality. He has demonstrated his talent and adaptability by appearing in a number of popular dramas and films.

Go Min Si is a South Korean actress known for her rising popularity and impressive performances. She has appeared in numerous dramas and films, showcasing her talent and versatility.