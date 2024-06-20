Relationships

Singapore woman upset with boyfriend for gifting her Dyson hairdryer he received for credit card signup

June 20, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman took to social media to share that she got upset when her boyfriend gave her a Dyson hairdryer he received as a perk for signing up for a credit card.

In a post on r/SingaporeRaw, she mentioned that he gave it to her as a birthday present. Initially, she said she was thrilled and surprised by the gesture, as she knew the hairdryer was expensive.

However, she couldn’t help replying to her boyfriend with, “Huhh you give me a gift that is supposedly free ah, then it’s not a gift mah…” Her boyfriend then responded, “But I could have sold it (~$200+ on carousell) but instead I gave it to you.”

Feeling torn about the situation, she reached out to the local online community to hear their thoughts.

“You think it’s cheapo? He just spent $800 to get the free Dyson.”

None of the Redditors could relate to the woman’s situation and instead criticized her for belittling her boyfriend’s efforts and gifts.

One Redditor thought the woman was being petty and ridiculous, wondering if she didn’t like the hair dryer simply because it didn’t cost her boyfriend much.

He also said that her boyfriend ‘should dodge a bullet’ and back out of the relationship if the woman continues ‘this kind of high maintenance, financially stupid, never satisfied’ attitude.

Another Redditor said, “You think it’s cheapo? He just spent $800 to get the free Dyson.

Nowadays, girls just complain about everything under the sun, only choose to look at what they deem negative traits, are damn bloody egotistical and self-entitled but have nothing really to offer.”

A third Redditor took a jab at Singaporean women in general and said they are ‘some of the most materialistic, pampered and self-entitled women one is likely to meet anywhere.’

Interestingly, amidst the criticism, some applauded the boyfriend’s strategic use of the credit card promotion to acquire the gift. 

One netizen pointed out that her boyfriend was, in fact, a keeper for thinking about saving money. He then sarcastically asked the woman if she preferred to date some dumb man who would spend a lot of money for her gift instead.

Another asked the woman, “Is it something you want? If yes, then why the fuss on how he got it?”

Featured image by Depositphotos

