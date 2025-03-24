HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, in Hong Kong’s elite circles, it’s common for wealthy families to present lavish gifts—like luxury homes and vast sums of money—to daughters-in-law after childbirth as a way to encourage family expansion.

One standout example is Cathy Chui, a former actress who received an astonishing HK$2 billion (S$343 million) in gifts after giving birth to four children with businessman Martin Lee. Her father-in-law, Lee Shau Kee—once Hong Kong’s second-richest man—reportedly gave her land, a yacht, a mansion, and a massive education fund. Chui, who starred in early 2000s films like Time and Tide, married Lee in 2006.

Benefitting from this tradition

Guo Jingjing, a four-time Olympic gold medalist in diving, also benefited from this tradition. After her third child with husband Kenneth Fok in 2019, they were gifted a HK$160 million home in Repulse Bay by Kenneth’s father, business leader Timothy Fok. Kenneth is vice president of both the Fok Ying Tung Group and Hong Kong’s Olympic Committee.

Receiving fortune as a wedding gift

Supermodel Ming Xi, known for working with brands like Victoria’s Secret, received a HK$500 million residence after giving birth in 2020 to the first male grandchild of casino mogul Stanley Ho. Her husband, Mario Ho, also shared that his mother promised a US$13.8 million reward for a grandson. Ming Xi reportedly received another fortune as a wedding gift.

Lastly, Bea Hayden, a Taiwanese actress famed for the Tiny Times films, and her husband Jacky Heung were given a HK$170 million mansion in Taipei by Jacky’s mother, Tiffany Chen, in 2020 after the birth of their daughter. Jacky is the son of Charles Heung, a legendary Hong Kong film producer with a net worth once estimated at US$1.2 billion.