Ghost month mess: Pity the cleaners, says netizen who posted photo of litter around burner

SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the Hungry Ghost Festival, familiar sights have been popping up around the city, including, rather unfortunately, litter from burnt joss papers.

Mr Harith Hadith posted a photo on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Aug 17 (Thursday) of a grassy area beside a road strewn about with many little pieces of paper that appear to have flown from the burner.

“Pity the cleaners this morning, even the plastic they didn’t throw,” wrote Mr Harith, adding a crying emoji.

The post evidently struck a nerve with many Singaporeans and has been commented on and shared widely.

“This morning my 6 years old son asked me how come so messy…” wrote one.

Another chimed in, “Singapore knows u burning for 7th ghost but pls don t behave like u re possesed by dirtiying the place.”

One pointed out the selfishness in the behaviour of the litterers.

“Should clear the remains after session,” a netizen said.

One tried to find some humour in the situation, writing, “Now supermarket charge for plastic bags. So now people leave the plastic bags as offerings.”

A woman wrote that in the area where she lives, cleaners start clearing up as early as 5 o’clock in the morning.

Another echoed the post author’s appeal to pity the cleaners, and added, “If you are doing the ghost month prayers just clean up the area. Be consider(ate) to others.”

One suggested that the National Environment Agency (NEA) place a trash bin beside the burners.

“It’s high time for the government to step in and address this issue. As times change and our understanding of environmental responsibility grows, we can no longer turn a blind eye to this nuisance and irresponsible behavior. We owe it to our environment, our society, and future generations to put an end to these practices that no longer align with our evolving values. It’s time for change,” a commenter wrote.

“We should also be considerate when observing religious practices as it’s our shared responsibility to keep public spaces and our waterways clean,” CNA quoted NEA as saying in 2021, after three people had thrown joss papers into a canal.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Harith for additional comment. /TISG

