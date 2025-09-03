// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
26.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/geraintthomas86
Sports
2 min.Read

Geraint Thomas to bid farewell at the 2025 Tour of Britain, his final home race

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Geraint Thomas of the Ineos Grenadiers will soon end his successful career as a cyclist with a final race at the 2025 Tour of Britain. This last professional race will bring him back home to south Wales, the very place where he began his professional career. 

The athlete said: “If I didn’t live so close to Maindy or if I didn’t live in Cardiff, I may never have ridden a bike, never have had the career I had, the life I’ve had.” 

He added: “I just feel so lucky to be able to call time on my career on my own terms, when I’m finishing and even more lucky to decide where, as well.”

Thomas’ cycling career 

Geraint Thomas’ greatest moments in the world of cycling include his 2018 Tour de France victory – one of its highlights was a well-known stage win on Alpe d’Huez. He also clinched gold medals at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games and won other significant races like the Criterium du Dauphine and Paris-Nice.

See also  Meet the six F1 drivers who kick off their first full season

To commemorate his career, he will be wearing a special red jersey, which honours his achievements and Welsh roots, in his last race. The jersey highlights a Welsh dragon, hairpin turns, and a drawing of him on a podium made by his son, Macs. 

Speaking about this jersey, Thomas declared: “Certainly the most meaningful ­jersey, that’s for sure… I think it definitely will be emotional come the final stage, finishing in Cardiff, wearing this.”

The final race route 

For six days, riders will race from Woodbridge in the east to Cardiff in the west. The 2025 Tour of Britain will begin in locations such as Southwold, Stowmarket, Ampthill, and Burton Dassett. The route will be challenging as it reaches the hills of south Wales. 

The penultimate stage has two climbs from a steep hill called The Tumble near Abergavenny. On the final day’s racing, the riders will climb Caerphilly Mountain,  just 10 km from the finish line. 

See also  South Korea really fired up!

Other top athletes who will participate in the race include Remco Evenepoel, a gold medallist in both the road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics, Oscar Onley from Kelso, who made his name in the recent Tour de France, former world champion Julian Alaphilippe, and British sprinter Matthew Brennan.

On social media, Thomas encouraged his fans to watch his final race and stated: “Right then, free tickets are now officially available for the big thank you event at Cardiff Castle on Sunday 👌🎟️ I can’t wait to see 4,000 of you there!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86)

Netizens expressed their support for the athlete by thanking him for the memories he made in the sport and wishing him well in his future endeavours. 

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Resident frustrated as neighbour burns perfumed incense outside HDB flat multiple times a day

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to vent...

Maid’s employer asks, ‘Why can’t helpers do their work honestly? Our helper uses our daughter’s makeup and turns on our ACs when we are...

SINGAPORE: When you hire a domestic helper to keep...

Complaints of foreign riders ‘renting’ local delivery accounts on the rise

SINGAPORE: An islandwide government initiative on foreigners doing illegal...

Seafarers warned about vaping crackdown in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An advisory has been issued to seafarers about...

Business

More Singapore businesses to freeze wages in the next 12 months amid economic uncertainty

SINGAPORE: As economic uncertainty weighs on business confidence and...

93 Mediacorp staff retrenched as broadcaster adapts to the ‘rapidly evolving media landscape’

SINGAPORE: Nearly 100 employees at Singapore’s national broadcaster Mediacorp...

GuocoLand’s JB Parade sells Johor Bahru hotel property for S$46M to YTL Hotels & Properties unit

JOHOR BAHRU: GuocoLand Limited has sold its property in...

Picky or poor job market? CS grads allegedly reject jobs that pay less than S$5K

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore