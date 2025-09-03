Geraint Thomas to bid farewell at the 2025 Tour of Britain, his final home race

Geraint Thomas of the Ineos Grenadiers will soon end his successful career as a cyclist with a final race at the 2025 Tour of Britain. This last professional race will bring him back home to south Wales, the very place where he began his professional career.

The athlete said: “If I didn’t live so close to Maindy or if I didn’t live in Cardiff, I may never have ridden a bike, never have had the career I had, the life I’ve had.”

He added: “I just feel so lucky to be able to call time on my career on my own terms, when I’m finishing and even more lucky to decide where, as well.”

Thomas’ cycling career

Geraint Thomas’ greatest moments in the world of cycling include his 2018 Tour de France victory – one of its highlights was a well-known stage win on Alpe d’Huez. He also clinched gold medals at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games and won other significant races like the Criterium du Dauphine and Paris-Nice.

To commemorate his career, he will be wearing a special red jersey, which honours his achievements and Welsh roots, in his last race. The jersey highlights a Welsh dragon, hairpin turns, and a drawing of him on a podium made by his son, Macs.

Speaking about this jersey, Thomas declared: “Certainly the most meaningful ­jersey, that’s for sure… I think it definitely will be emotional come the final stage, finishing in Cardiff, wearing this.”

The final race route

For six days, riders will race from Woodbridge in the east to Cardiff in the west. The 2025 Tour of Britain will begin in locations such as Southwold, Stowmarket, Ampthill, and Burton Dassett. The route will be challenging as it reaches the hills of south Wales.

The penultimate stage has two climbs from a steep hill called The Tumble near Abergavenny. On the final day’s racing, the riders will climb Caerphilly Mountain, just 10 km from the finish line.

Other top athletes who will participate in the race include Remco Evenepoel, a gold medallist in both the road race and time trial at the Paris Olympics, Oscar Onley from Kelso, who made his name in the recent Tour de France, former world champion Julian Alaphilippe, and British sprinter Matthew Brennan.

On social media, Thomas encouraged his fans to watch his final race and stated: “Right then, free tickets are now officially available for the big thank you event at Cardiff Castle on Sunday 👌🎟️ I can’t wait to see 4,000 of you there!”

Netizens expressed their support for the athlete by thanking him for the memories he made in the sport and wishing him well in his future endeavours.