Geraint Thomas has revealed that 2025 will be his last season as a pro cyclist, ending his 19-year career in the sport.

The former Tour de France champion, currently riding for Ineos Grenadiers, had considered retiring after 2023. However, a late-career revival, when he just missed out on winning the 2023 Giro d’Italia, convinced him to continue racing.

In a social media post, the athlete shared: “Thought it was time we made it official. Yes, this will be my last year in the peloton.”

He added: “It’s not been a bad run eh? Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years. There’ll be lots of time to reflect but, before then, I’ve got some big races to prep for.”

Thought it was time we made it official. Yes, this will be my last year in the peloton 🤝 It’s not been a bad run eh? Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being a pro for 19 years. There’ll be lots of time to reflect but, before then, I’ve got some big races to prep for 👀 pic.twitter.com/7HTOBuEnXx — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 17, 2025

Thomas’ athletic journey

The Welsh veteran has had an impressive career, both on the track and the road. He started his first Tour de France in 2007 and has kept racing long after many other athletes have retired.

A time-trial specialist, he was one of the world’s best at racing against the clock and a skilled climber as well. In 2018, he made history by becoming the first yellow jersey to win on the iconic Alpe d’Huez. He began as a domestique for Team Sky, supporting Chris Froome in his four Tour de France wins. In 2018, he won the Tour de France himself in his ninth attempt, and finished second in 2019 and third in 2022.

The 38-year-old athlete also won Olympic gold in the team pursuit in 2008 and 2012, and took home three golds at the World Championships in the same discipline.

Thomas said: “You can’t do it forever; I’m getting a few grey hairs. I don’t want to do one too many. I don’t want to be the guy on the bus who is a bit of a grumpy person.”