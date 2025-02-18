Singapore News

Geolah disrupts Singapore’s ride-hailing scene with cut-rate prices and no commission fees

ByJARA CARBALLO

February 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: The city-state has long been a leader in transportation, boasting Asia’s second-best public transport system in 2023. Add to that a diverse range of ride-hailing options, and it’s clear that getting around the Lion City has never been more convenient. Now comes a new player in town, according to a recent article from Time Out — Geolah, a ride-hailing platform that promises to shake things up with competitive prices and unique offerings.

Launched in 2023 with a beta trial, Geolah quickly gained attention for its lower fares compared to other popular ride-hailing apps. What sets Geolah apart? The platform eliminates the commission fees for drivers—a bold move that provides a clear advantage over competitors that typically charge up to 20 per cent in fees. By reducing these costs, Geolah can offer customers more affordable rides, while drivers keep a larger portion of their earnings.

Unlike traditional fare structures, Geolah calculates its prices based solely on the type of service; the distance travelled, and driver availability—an approach that ensures price consistency. Whether it’s rush hour or a downpour, riders can expect to pay the same fare, regardless of increased demand. This commitment to transparency and reliability has been well-received by users.

Geolah’s commitment to customer satisfaction and its unique business model earned it a provisional licence from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2024. Today marks the company’s official public launch, and the ride-hailing community is already buzzing with excitement about its diverse offerings, designed to meet a wide range of needs:

AnyGeo: Standard four-seat option for everyday trips

GeoCar XL: A six-seat economy vehicle for larger groups

GeoCar VIP: Premium six-seat service for those looking to travel in style

GeoAirport: Four-seat option with room for three small luggage

GeoAirport XL: A spacious five-seat vehicle with four mid-sized luggage compartments

GeoKids: Four-seat car specially equipped for children between 1-metre and 1.35-metres in height

GeoKids XL: A six-seat option for families with taller children in the same height range

GeoTaxi: A traditional metered taxi service with four seats

GeoLimo: A luxurious service with an assigned driver for up to eight hours

GeoShuttle: A minibus with nine seats for larger groups

GeoPets: A four-seat car that accommodates one small or medium-sized pet

GeoPets XL: A larger option for two medium-sized or one large pet

With its user-centric approach, affordable pricing, and diverse ride options, Geolah will be a contender in Singapore’s competitive ride-hailing market. As the platform officially opens its doors to the public, it’s clear that Geolah is offering something fresh and exciting for both riders and drivers alike.

