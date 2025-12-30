// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
TikTok screengrab/ @rafy_axl
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Generous or lazy? Foreigner tips M’sian Grab driver RM1,000

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

MALAYSIA: A lucky Grab delivery rider received a tip of RM1,000 (S$316.74) from a foreigner who was about to return to his home country the next day and couldn’t be bothered to exchange his remaining ringgit before leaving.

The Grab rider, Muhamad Rafiuddin, who goes by @rafy_axl on TikTok, documented his good fortune in a video from earlier this month that has since received 2.6 million views.

@rafy_axl

Rezeki tak salah alamat… Alhamdulillah tips paling besar pernah dapat sepanjang buat grabfood.. #grabfood #rezeki #hustle #kualalumpur #insta360

♬ original sound – Muhamad Rafiuddin – Muhamad Rafiuddin

It begins with Mr Muhamad walking over to the window of a Caucasian man named Brandon to hand over the meal he ordered. As the rider was preparing to leave, Mr Brandon called out that he had a tip for him and asked if he could wait.

After what appeared to be a few minutes, Mr Brandon called Mr Muhamad over again and then handed him a wad of cash, saying, “Cheers, bro.”

Surprised at the amount, the rider asked, “Are you sure? This is a lot.”

“Yeah, I’m leaving tomorrow,” Mr Brandon replied, adding, “I’m too lazy to change my money back, so…”

“You sure?” Mr Muhamad asked again, which elicited a laugh from Brandon.

After thanking the customer again and after Mr Brandon wished him a good night, he can be seen walking back to his bike, looking at all the bills again as though he could hardly believe his good fortune.

In the caption to his video, Mr Muhamad wrote that it was the biggest tip he’s ever received as a Grab rider.

The post has since gotten thousands of comments, including one from Grab Malaysia, which thanked Mr Brandon for “the very meaningful tip.”

Many others, meanwhile, rejoiced with Mr Muhamad, with one even teasing him that he can now take a week off.

Plot twist

In a strange little twist, because the internet is what it is, for some reason, people thought that the Brandon who had been such a generous tipper was a content creator named Brandon Grogan.

In a Dec 20 video, he said that he had been going viral in Malaysia “for tipping a food delivery guy a ton of money. The problem with that is, I’ve never been to Malaysia, and that’s not me in the video.”

Explaining Mr Muhamad’s video that had gone viral, he added that the top commenter on the original video said they thought the Brandon in the video was Brandon Gan, a professional football player, but when the name “Brandon Gan” is entered in the TikTok search bar, it’s Brandon Grogan’s account that pops up.

Saying that it took a while for all the comments to be translated, Mr Grogan added that he had never seen so many people disappointed.

@brandongrogan

Brandon gan

♬ original sound – Brandon Grogan

Nevertheless, he has now put Malaysia on his travel list next year just so he can tip someone handsomely. /TISG

Read also: One-armed Malaysian Grab rider inspires many with his resilience and perseverance

See also  Grab Express delivery sent to wrong address; delivery man tells customer 'your item is with another customer'
