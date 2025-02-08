SINGAPORE: The festive season is often a time of joy, togetherness, and generosity. While many associate it with grand celebrations and lavish gifts, true kindness can sometimes be found in the simplest of gestures. Two recent stories from Singapore highlight how selfless acts, whether through a small red packet or an unexpected gift, can brighten someone’s day and inspire a ripple effect of goodwill.

A quiet act of generosity

On the morning of Feb 5, local film director and photographer Jet Ho witnessed an unexpected moment of kindness at a crossroads in Bishan. A middle-aged woman was standing in the rain, handing out red packets (ang pows) to migrant workers in the area.

“She mentioned she had already given more than S$200 worth of ang pows yesterday at the LTA work repair site [across the road]. There’s a huge road repair construction there,” Jet shared in an interview with 8Days.

Though he did not approach her, he overheard her reminding the workers to “keep the ang pows properly” while wishing them a happy new year. Inside each envelope was S$10—a small but meaningful token of appreciation.

The migrant workers, caught off guard by the auntie’s unexpected kindness, appeared touched by the gesture. “They looked as though they were wondering why this kind auntie came from nowhere to give ang pow, especially in the heavy rain,” Jet recalled.

As the woman continued distributing the red packets, Jet quietly followed behind, using his umbrella to shield her from the downpour. He later posted a photo of her back view on social media, capturing the moment as a reminder that generosity often comes without expectation of recognition.

A traveller’s encounter with unexpected kindness

A similar act of generosity was shared by a Chinese man who recently visited Singapore. Posting on Xiaohongshu, he recounted his confusion when an elderly Singaporean man, seemingly a stranger, suddenly handed him a S$100 note. “He suddenly handed me a S$100 note, and I was completely confused because I had yet to change currency. I wasn’t sure if that was $100 Singapore dollars. I could only see the number 100,” he wrote, as reported by 8Days.

Having just arrived in the country, the younger man was unfamiliar with local customs. He initially suspected a scam and declined the money. However, the elderly man persisted, appearing slightly irritated when his gesture was refused.

It remains unclear why the elderly man was so insistent on giving away the money, but the post sparked a discussion among netizens. Some shared that they had also received unexpected ang pows from strangers, though usually in much smaller amounts. Others expressed surprise, as such random acts of generosity are rare.

The ripple effect of kindness

While these two encounters may seem like isolated incidents, they serve as powerful reminders of the spirit of giving. The monetary value of the gifts was not what made them special; rather, it was the intent behind them. A woman standing in the rain to appreciate migrant workers and an elderly man offering money to a stranger: these moments reflect a generosity that expects nothing in return.

Such gestures, no matter how small, create a ripple effect. One act of kindness can inspire another, fostering a culture where people are more mindful of those around them. In a fast-paced society where many are preoccupied with their struggles, these stories remind us that kindness is always within our reach.

Perhaps the true meaning of the festive season is not in the gifts we receive but in the ones we give, whether in the form of money, time, or simple human warmth. As we celebrate, let these acts of kindness inspire us to extend generosity in our ways, not just during the holidays but throughout the year.