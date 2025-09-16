// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Young people fighting back and governments are forced to listen and act.
Asia
2 min.Read

Gen Z’s uprising: Asia’s youth are shaking governments—and refusing to back down

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

NEPAL/INDONESIA: Although separated by two thousand miles, Nepal and Indonesia are swept by similar virulent dissent, with protests in both countries spearheaded by Generation Z.

From social media bans to government perks, Gen Z fights back

The triggers vary in each country: Nepal confronted a contentious social media prohibition, while Indonesia grappled with excessive government fringe benefits. Nonetheless, the fundamental grievances are similar—no adequate jobs, pervasive government dishonesty, and escalating economic disparity.

“Youth are being forced into precarious jobs, even those with education,” explained Vedi Hadiz, professor of Asian Studies at the University of Melbourne. “They feel unprotected and see their futures slipping away.”

Unemployment and inequality fuel the flames

The numbers are troubling. According to the World Bank, almost 20% of young people in Nepal and 14% in Indonesia are unemployed. Hundreds of young citizens are abandoning Nepal for low-paying jobs overseas, while Indonesians are troubled and wrestling with the high cost of living. US tariffs imposed by President Trump made things worse, with rates of 19% on Indonesia and 10% on Nepal.

See also  Bored in life, Chinese man fakes own arrest and offers $4,000 reward

The sense of dissatisfaction and dashed hopes has driven thousands to take action. In Kathmandu, 28-year-old IT analyst Sahaj Shreseha joined protesters, hoping to gain a transparent government minus the traditional, inefficient, and toothless political leaders. “We just want new leadership, people who work for the people,” he said.

Deaths, resignations, and the rise of young political icons

Lamentably, the demonstrations had grave outcomes. In Nepal, at most, 72 lives have been lost in raging skirmishes, arson, and military suppression activities. In Indonesia, 10 people have been killed during the five-day upheaval. In one incident, 21-year-old food delivery rider Affan Kurniawan died, reportedly run over by a police vehicle — the tragedy caught on video, which went viral online, igniting more wrath from people.

The political consequences have been swift. In Nepal, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned and was replaced by 73-year-old Sushila Karki, a former Supreme Court Chief Justice and the country’s first female leader — a choice widely supported by student protesters. President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia also acted and rolled back government perquisites and sacked five high-echelon ministers.

See also  Social media and out-of-home advertising set for strong growth in Singapore, Dentsu reports

Social media mobilisation and the power of a frustrated generation

Social media proved to be a powerful weapon for Gen Zs — both as a platform for organising and as a megaphone for their petitions, demands, and postulations. Recordings of police atrocity, memes taunting the dishonest upper class and political leaders, and screams for justice have fuelled unmatched unity among young people, even persuading private high schools in Indonesia to declare public support and reinforcement for the movements.

In Nepal, many protesters look up to Kathmandu’s 35-year-old mayor, Balendra Shah, a former rapper known for his anti-corruption stance and Instagram presence. Though not directly involved in the protests, Shah encouraged the youth to stay resilient: “Now your generation will have to lead the country!” he declared to nearly 800,000 followers.

Entrepreneurs like Pukar Hamal, who runs a tech startup employing Gen Z Nepalis, believe the generation’s frustration is deeply rooted in global comparison. “They see progress in Singapore, Dubai, or the U.S., and they wonder why it’s not happening at home,” he said. “The connection between effort and progress feels fundamentally broken.”

See also  Chinese milk tea brand Chagee faces boycott in Vietnam over controversial ‘nine-dash line’ map

As resentment grows against political dynasties and “nepo kids” flaunting privilege online, it’s clear Gen Z isn’t just protesting — they’re demanding a total overhaul. And with elections just around the corner, governments are forced to act and move.

But this may only be just the beginning.

Hot this week

International

China ramps up diplomatic drive at Xiangshan Forum amid regional tensions

HONG KONG: China will host its annual Beijing Xiangshan...
Singapore News

A national service-themed museum is set to open by 2030

SINGAPORE: The National Service Pavilion, currently being built at...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

A national service-themed museum is set to open by 2030

SINGAPORE: The National Service Pavilion, currently being built at...

Another day, another train disruption, but some in Singapore are keeping score

SINGAPORE: There were two disruptions to train services in...

SG man & Vietnamese wife each fined S$3,500 for lying to ICA about living together; man charged woman S$1K monthly marriage fee

SINGAPORE: A couple has been slapped with a substantial...

Foreign freelancers beware: Those caught without work passes face up to S$20K fine, 2 years’ jail

SINGAPORE: In a joint statement issued late last week,...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //