‘Focus on cost of living instead’: Netizens react to Victor Lye’s community hub idea

SINGAPORE: Some netizens have shot down new People’s Action Party Member of Parliament (PAP MP) Victor Lye’s vision to turn an empty field in Buangkok-Fernvale South into a community hub, telling him to focus on issues that matter more to Singaporeans, such as alleviating the cost-of-living squeeze many are grappling with.

Others have accused the MP of planning to waste taxpayer dollars, while some are asserting that there is no need to turn every empty space into a built project.

Mr Lye shared his plan with Petir, the People’s Action Party’s magazine. He said he wants to transform a plot of land beside Block 982 Buangkok Crescent and the Buangkok Sports Park into a multi-purpose community space that would cater to residents of all ages.

The site is currently zoned for educational institutions, but while government plans for the land are still being worked out, Mr Lye believes it can be put to productive use for the community.

“I’m hoping to lease the land and introduce a variety of activities to support different segments of the Buangkok-Fernvale South community,” he said, “Using state land productively to serve the wider community creates social value. That’s valuable too.”

Petir described the proposal as an example of Mr Lye’s “realistic can-do attitude,” which it said was shaped through the “school of hard knocks.”

Mr Lye finally entered Parliament last year as part of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Ang Mo Kio GRC team, but he is no stranger to politics. Before winning a seat in Parliament, he spent a decade as an unelected branch chairman in Aljunied GRC and contested the 2015 and 2020 General Elections, losing twice to the incumbent Workers’ Party team.

According to Petir, Mr Lye’s approach to resilience is guided by three principles: appreciating what one has, making the best use of available resources, and helping others along the way.

Describing Mr Lye as a technopreneur, Petir said Mr Lye believes innovative and flexible solutions can be used to create a community space that serves residents without permanently altering the land.

Among the ideas he floated are an adventure park built around existing mature trees, a dog run, camping zones, barbecue pits, and demonstration gardens where residents can learn about sustainable urban farming.

“We can transform existing tall trees into an adventure park for children and young adults. The grass patch can become a dog run or pet corner. We can set up camping zones with barbecue pits and demonstration gardens to teach sustainable urban farming techniques,” he said.

He also proposed using container booths or capsule houses for activities such as culinary workshops and alfresco dining. Because such structures can be installed and removed quickly, they would allow the space to evolve according to community needs while minimising long-term environmental impact.

The site could also host fitness and recreational activities, including Taichi and Zumba classes, as well as sports facilities. “The space can support healthy living activities like Taichi or Zumba classes – even a soccer field. We can start a Buangkok-Fernvale South soccer academy,” he said.

Mr Lye envisions the hub being built using modular structures that can be assembled within days rather than years. “Imagine container-sized boxes that mechanically transform into communal halls, capsule houses, and activity booths – structures assembled within a day or two and removed just as quickly. No piling. No soil displacement. They won’t damage the environment,” he said.

He estimates the project would cost significantly less than constructing a conventional community club and could be operational within a matter of months. “Instead of constructing buildings that cost millions, takes years, and distracts us from our core mission, I prefer to focus on serving our people. I want to create something useful and valuable for our community.”

Beyond serving residents, Mr Lye believes the hub could become part of a wider effort to showcase Singapore’s heartlands to visitors.

“What if we can draw tourists away from the Marina Bay and Orchard Road belt and invite them to visit our heartland here in Buangkok-Fernvale South?” he asked. He added that every extra day or night they could make a tourist spend in Singapore would translate to billions in the economy.

He pointed to nearby attractions such as Kampong Lorong Buangkok and the Punggol Park Connector, suggesting they could form part of a unique local tourism experience. “We have Kampong Lorong Buangkok and the Punggol Park Connector. Visitors can learn how we transformed rivers into reservoirs in water-scarce Singapore. From time to time, we see the otters swimming in the river.”

Mr Lye added that a heartland heritage trail could create employment opportunities for older Singaporeans, particularly those seeking more flexible forms of work.

Referring to his maiden parliamentary speech, Mr Lye said the initiative could help unlock what he calls Singapore’s “Silver Dividend”.

“I spoke about unlocking our Silver Dividend in my maiden parliamentary speech. We can train our seniors through SkillsFuture to become qualified guides,” he said, “This will give them purpose by drawing on their experience and memories to create authentic Singapore heartland experiences for tourists.”

The proposed hub would also complement the neighbouring Buangkok Sports Park, creating what Mr Lye described as a lively destination for sports and recreation.

“Young adults can visit to exercise and play games such as pickleball, futsal, basketball, and tennis. People from other parts of Singapore can come here too. This place will buzz with life during the day,” he said.

For now, Mr Lye’s attention is focused on securing the approvals needed to move the project forward and turning the concept into reality.

“I want to create social value, along with economic and cultural value,” he said, “This community hub will unite people from all walks of life and all ages. We are doing this for our residents at Buangkok-Fernvale South, though the wider Ang Mo Kio GRC residents and all Singaporeans will also benefit.”

Singaporeans online, however, are not so impressed and have poured cold water on his proposal.

Several commenters questioned whether developing the land was necessary at all, arguing that the area should remain as open space.

“Glad I’m not staying there. What’s wrong with open space? Every empty space must build something…” one person wrote.

Another lamented what they saw as the gradual erosion of the area’s remaining rustic character, saying: “The very last heritage of kampong style also still want to disrupt.”

A similar sentiment came from another resident who objected to the prospect of losing a peaceful green space. “Breaking the serenity of the peaceful backyard of our community. Thumbs down,” the commenter wrote.

Others questioned whether the proposal fell within the responsibilities of an MP.

“Should this be the thoughts of an MP or National Development? Matters getting to be very complicated,” one commenter remarked.

Cost was another recurring concern. Some netizens questioned how the project would be funded and whether taxpayers would ultimately bear the expense.

“You fund then can la, if not money come from where?” one person asked.

Another commenter wrote sarcastically: “Petir, congratulations, you have a very rich and wealthy MP, namely Victor Lye, who said ‘I hope to build…’ Thank God the Elected Government is not funding the project, thus saving us taxpayers millions of dollars in taxpayers’ monies.”

Mr Lye’s suggestion that the hub could attract tourists also drew scepticism. “Why would tourists want to visit this place, and what good does it do to the residents there?” one commenter asked.

Others urged caution, particularly regarding facilities that could generate noise for nearby residents.

“Whatever TC wants to build, please check with the residents staying close to the vicinity and seek their opinions before you do anything. Bugger a pickleball court or a basketball court or any other similar noise creating facility, the residents are turning mad!” one person wrote.

Mr Lye’s political history also resurfaced in some discussions. “The Aljunied GRC residents say: Heng ah, he went AMK… This was the guy who said he would never give up Aljunied. End up, he went to AMK GRC to get a seat in Parliament…” another commenter wrote.

Others said they remain unconvinced that transforming the open space should be a priority, arguing that addressing bread-and-butter concerns would be more important.