Gen-Z employee shares she was fired over a task that was assigned to her while she was on leave: ‘I feel unfairly treated’

SINGAPORE: Gen-Z employees are known for putting their work-life balance first, but that’s made them something of a target in workplaces still run by the older generation.

They’re being labelled “lazy” for being tech-dependent, “entitled” for demanding what they deserve, and “unwilling to put in the hours,” simply for clocking out on time like their contract actually says.

They’re paying the price for pushing against the norms. In one case, an employee in Singapore even said that this ultimately cost her her job.

In a Facebook post, the employee shared the story, explaining that she was in the middle of her leave and was travelling overseas when her boss suddenly contacted her and instructed her to edit some social media content for the company and post it online.

Had she received this task while she had been in the office, she said she would have immediately done it before the day ended. But since she was on leave, she told her boss that she would get it done in “a few days’ time,” which was, by the way, still within her leave period.

When she eventually submitted it, noting that it was earlier than she promised, her boss reprimanded her for “being selfish and for not helping the company when help was needed.”

“I got a scolding from my boss that I had the time to post about my trip on my Instagram stories and feed the past 2 days, but gave an excuse for requesting a few days for my company’s social media posts,” she said.

“I defended myself that I was on leave, and although I gave a duration of a few days, I still submitted it at the end of the 2nd day.”

According to the employee, their conversation “became heated,” and she was eventually told that she did not “need to go back to work anymore after her holidays as the company did not need an incapable worker like her.”

“I feel really unfairly treated and am left unemployed now.”

Workplace boundaries

Not everyone has the stomach to set boundaries like this Gen Z employee. It’s a bit terrifying to go against the current, to draw a line and say, “My hands are full, I can’t do this task,” or to stand up at exactly 6 PM and leave while everyone else is still chained to their desks.

In many workplaces, this simply isn’t normal yet. The idea that people should prioritise their career above almost everything else has been drilled into offices for years, and it isn’t going away any time soon.

Still, Gen Z workers, along with some millennials, are starting to push back. They are making it clear that workplace boundaries should be respected by colleagues and bosses alike.

Career experts also encourage other employees to set those boundaries. According to job site Indeed, doing so can actually bring several benefits.

For one, it can improve productivity because employees are able to focus on their own responsibilities instead of constantly juggling last-minute requests and workplace distractions.

Setting boundaries can also lower work-related stress and help prevent burnout.

When employees feel that their personal time is respected, they are more likely to feel satisfied at work and maintain a healthier balance between their professional and personal lives.

Over time, this can foster a positive workplace culture and help reduce staff turnover.

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