RDU fires first salvo ahead of GE2025, slams timing of polls and launches potential slate for Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC and Jurong Central SMC

Singapore: Red Dot United (RDU) has come out swinging ahead of Singapore’s May 3 General Election, rapping the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) for what it calls “a strategically engineered” election timeline that disadvantages opposition parties. In a fiery media release issued on April 15, RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon described the short campaign window — just over two weeks from Nomination Day on April 23 — as “unfair” and “tilted in favour of the ruling party”.

But RDU insists that it is prepared for the battle. Since 2020, the party has been quietly building its ground presence and grooming a slate of candidates who, it says, are ready to stand for Singaporeans from all walks of life.

Now, with the electoral boundaries redrawn to form the new Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC and Jurong Central SMC, RDU has revealed a potential team that will take on a heavyweight PAP slate anchored by Minister Grace Fu, comprising Minister of State Murali Pillai, and newcomers David Hoe and Lee Hong Chuang. The GRC has 142,510 voters and includes parts of Yuhua SMC, Hong Kah North, Bukit Batok SMC, and the former Jurong GRC — the latter being PAP’s top-performing ground in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.

A challenging terrain — and a challenge to PAP

Ravi Philemon did not mince his words. Taking a direct shot at the PAP’s former Hougang candidate Lee Hong Chuang, who garnered just 38.79% of the vote in a Workers’ Party stronghold, he labelled Lee’s presence in the PAP GRC team “a reward” for contesting in opposition territory. “Here you have a candidate who didn’t do well in one constituency, and now the incumbents are thinking this [GRC] is a place where he’ll be well accepted,” Philemon said.

Despite the difficult electoral terrain, Philemon remains confident. “The voters here are very mature,” he noted. “That’s the decision they will have to make.”

Campaign timeline under fire

RDU’s media release also draws attention to the sequence of Nomination Day, Labour Day, and Cooling-Off Day — a combination they say is no accident. With Labour Day (May 1) immediately preceding Cooling-Off Day (May 2), the party warns that wall-to-wall media coverage of the NTUC May Day Rally — long associated with the PAP — could unfairly shape public opinion in the ruling party’s favour.

“This is not just unfair — it reflects a ruling party that is not confident in itself,” Philemon argued. “One that is so jittery, it feels the need to tilt every last advantage in its favour.”

Still, RDU says it’s up for the fight. “We owe it to our fellow Singaporeans to show up — and to stand up,” reads the release.

Meet the potential candidates: Grounded voices, diverse backgrounds

In a bold contrast to the PAP slate, RDU is fielding a team of seasoned advocates, entrepreneurs, and community leaders — many with deeply personal stakes in the issues they seek to champion.

Osman Sulaiman, 50

Director, waste management company | Veteran candidate

A three-time electoral candidate, Osman is known for his plain-spoken honesty and blue-collar roots. Now leading a waste management company in the Philippines, Osman wants to bring the conversation back to the dignity of work. “The cleaner is just as important as the doctor,” he says. “We need to pay people fairly.”

His business background and commitment to social equity position him as a candidate with both grassroots insight and practical sensibility — someone who is acutely aware of growing inequality.

Liyana Dhamirah, 38

Author, social advocate, TEDx speaker

Liyana’s story is one of resilience: from homelessness to successful entrepreneur and bestselling author. Her 2020 memoir Homeless became a national conversation starter, and her lived experience informs her advocacy for families, women, and the working poor. “Political accountability starts with people who understand struggle,” she says. “I’ve lived what they live.”

She was also part of the RDU slate in GE2020, making her one of the party’s most recognisable and inspiring figures.

Ben Puah, 48

Artist, community organiser

An award-winning contemporary artist and winner of the President’s Young Talents Award in 2001, Ben brings a unique blend of creativity and community service to the campaign. His Colours of Life initiative has helped underprivileged children and persons with disabilities express themselves through art. “Art can heal, connect, and transform lives,” he says. “So can politics, when it’s guided by empathy.”

Marcus Neo, 33

Entrepreneur, marketing director

Marcus represents the hustling younger generation. Having faced multiple rejections in securing a BTO flat despite building a successful digital agency, he wants to bridge the gap between policy and reality for young Singaporeans. “If the system isn’t working for us, it’s time to change it,” he says.

Marcus’ marketing background and real-world frustrations make him an especially relatable candidate for first-time voters and struggling couples alike.

Harish Mohanadas, 39

Software engineer, infrastructure expert

A former civil engineer with an MSc from NUS, Harish worked on large-scale national projects including the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System. Now in software engineering, he brings systems-level thinking to his politics. “The Singapore system is not broken,” he says, “but the gaps are widening.”

He believes in evidence-based policy and the role of political competition in keeping institutions accountable.

Emily Woo, 59

Educator, author, PSC Scholar

A veteran educator and published author, Emily brings decades of teaching experience from both Singaporean and French schools. She champions smaller class sizes and better support for both students and seniors in the workforce. “Support must be visible, accessible, and given without hesitation,” she says.

A rare voice bridging education, policy, and the arts, she believes in restoring dignity and stability to all age groups.

What’s next: Ground campaign and manifesto

With just days to go before Nomination Day, RDU will be intensifying its outreach in the newly drawn GRC and SMC. While the party has yet to unveil its manifesto, it promises policies centred on the cost of living, job security, housing access, and equitable development.

A campaign that has been years in the making now enters its most critical stage.

“This is a fight we must take up — not for ourselves, but for all Singaporeans,” Philemon declares. “So that we can, together, build a fairer Singapore. One where no voice is too small to be heard.”

Final thoughts

GE2025 may prove to be a landmark election. Not just because of the redrawn constituencies or the calibre of new candidates, but because of how the campaign itself is conducted. In a climate where timing, media coverage, and electoral design are under scrutiny, RDU’s call for a fair fight may resonate with more Singaporeans than before.

But whether that translates to votes remains to be seen. For now, RDU is showing that it’s not just contesting for seats — it’s contesting for the soul of the nation.

