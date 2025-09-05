Gambling father who lost all savings to 4D and TOTO allegedly threatens to sue son for allowance

SINGAPORE: A father who’s close to retirement has allegedly threatened to sue his son under the Maintenance of Parents Act after being denied an allowance.

The son, clearly upset by the situation, took to social media on Thursday (Sept 4) to ask if his father, who he claims is addicted to gambling, could legally “demand” money from him.

For context, the son wrote on the r/askSingapore forum that his father “has zero savings” left because he had blown everything on 4D and TOTO over the years.

According to him, his father has also never supported him through university. Instead of helping, he constantly belittled his decision to study, calling it a waste of time and sneering that it was “useless.”

The son recalled that whenever the topic came up, his father would be openly bitter and throw sarcastic comments like, “You go uni also USELESS one la.”

Even so, he stressed that he has not been unfilial. Despite having moved out, he still pays the household bills and gives his mother an allowance each month.

He also mentioned that at one point, he even thought of giving his father grocery S$800 vouchers instead of cash “to prevent him from spending it on 4d/toto.” However, the idea fell through when his mother told him that his father would simply resell the vouchers at a lower price, around S$720, just to get quick cash.

Seeking clarity, the son asked the community: “Can a gambler parent use the Maintenance of Parents Act to demand an allowance? Am I wrong for not giving him [my father] an allowance?”

“It just feels bad to know that the money is literally going down the drain every month if I give it to him, but I think I’d still just give him a token sum to avoid legal action. [Also], I’ve read that these gambling addicts would need to go through counselling before they are eligible to get any monies under this act — anyone with experience to share?”

“Your father can’t simply sue you for not giving him money.”

In response, many Singaporean Redditors reassured the son that he was not in the wrong for refusing to hand over an allowance directly to his father.

They also explained that since he already takes care of the household bills and gives his mother a monthly allowance, these contributions would most likely be recognised as meeting his legal obligations.

One Redditor shared, “Don’t worry. Your father can’t simply sue you for not giving him money (I asked a lawyer before). I have a similar case as yours, but the difference is my mom divorced his ass off. Just give your mother money or buy groceries; it is already supporting them. Giving money to a gambler is a waste of money.”

Another supported this view, writing, “You are already covering the expenses and giving your mom allowances, which I assume also cover his food and basic necessities. Don’t enable your dad by giving him a token sum. The moment you show him you are afraid of his threat, he will continue to challenge you.”

A third added, “You will need all the financial documents and transactions stored physically or digitally as proof so that the parental maintenance act cannot be enforced on you. I kept all of my mom’s records so that my deadbeat, useless father cannot get a single cent or the house.”

Maintenance of Parents Act

Under the Maintenance of Parents Act, parents must be at least 60 years old and unable to support themselves before they can apply to the Tribunal for financial assistance from their children. This generally means that their income, savings, or other resources are insufficient to cover basic needs such as food, shelter, medical care, and clothing.

Moreover, according to Smulexicon, the Act is intended to provide only what is necessary for an elderly parent’s survival. Expenditures on gambling, cigarettes, or alcohol are not considered essential and therefore cannot be claimed under the Act.

