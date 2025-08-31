Employee claims his boss extended his probation even after he exceeded expectations in his role

SINGAPORE: An employee who said he had gone above and beyond in his role over the past four months was left frustrated and disappointed after finding out that his probation would be extended.

Sharing his experience on Reddit’s SingaporeRaw forum on Saturday (Aug 30), the employee explained that he had thrown himself into his new role from day one, tackling tasks that stretched far beyond what was expected for his position.

Within just a few months, he had already drafted a full “technology roadmap, prepared slides to introduce new systems to stakeholders, analysed the company’s existing vendor setup to highlight gaps, and even researched and developed a brand-new feature for the company’s HSE system.”

On top of that, his boss regularly assigned him projects that were well above his experience level. Many of them, he said, were tasks he had never done before, seemed “impossible,” or were simply too big for someone in a junior role. Still, he claimed he pushed through, taught himself along the way, and managed to deliver results each time.

“All this is within four months, and he still complains,” the employee wrote. “Sian… I think he has a bone to pick with me, starting two weeks ago. All the while, I thought Australian bosses were chill. Come to Reddit to vent my work frustration and also seek your counsel.”

“Please ask him next week to share his expectations for you.”

In the comments, many people said they understood his frustration and told him to be mentally prepared for the worst. Some even speculated that his boss might already have plans to get rid of him.

“Don’t be too worried. It’s not him having a bone to pick with you. He probably plans to fire you, as you are costing him money; he wants you or anyone that will take your job to finish up his stuff and then fail you out of probation,” one said.

“What I recommend is to continue to work. But start aggressively looking for a job. And leave on time. You will get fired anyway, so don’t think too hard about it.”

Another suggested, “Don’t go all out during probation. If you overperform during probation, the boss might think, “Since you can already handle so much, we might as well keep you on the probation terms longer.” Just do what’s required, hit the expected line, and then hold back.”

Still, not everyone believed the situation was that hopeless. One suggested, “Did you ask him what his expectations are? If not, please ask him next week to share his expectations for you. It’s one thing to give feedback, but it’s another to give constructive feedback for your employees to grow. Your manager needs to share that with you.”

