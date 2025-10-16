// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Screengrab/Google Street View
Featured NewsSingapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Full-time NSF found in Shell petrol station with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) was found lying in a toilet with a gunshot wound to the neck on Wednesday night (Oct 15).

In a statement, the police said the young man was discovered by his teammates at about 9 p.m. at 328 Pasir Panjang Road, which appears to be a Shell petrol station, according to Google Maps.

The serviceman was taken to hospital in a conscious state. His service revolver and remaining ammunition were seized at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the injuries are believed to have been inflicted by the officer himself, and police do not suspect homicide,” the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.

See also  Police NSF convicted of corruption after trying to get free services from s*x worker
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Employer ends maid’s contract after dealing with her horrible temper for a year

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share...

‘Our road infrastructure isn’t a playground,’ LTA warns against TikTok trend of people dangling from traffic lights, road signs

SINGAPORE: There’s been a recent trend on TikTok where...

Domestic helper jailed for one week after falsely claiming employer’s husband raped her

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old Indonesian domestic worker was sentenced to...

S’poreans call penalties for noisy people on public buses ‘a good start’

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Oct 14),  the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous...

Business

DBS Group named world’s best Al bank

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has been named the world’s best...

Fresh grad says he feels ‘compelled’ to accept S$2.6k job offer amid Singapore’s tough job market, seeks advice on Reddit

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate from one of Singapore’s top...

Singapore pharma companies delay US expansion amid tariff negotiations

SINGAPORE: Several pharmaceutical companies have delayed their expansion plans...

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //