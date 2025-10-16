Full-time NSF found in Shell petrol station with self-inflicted gunshot wound

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) was found lying in a toilet with a gunshot wound to the neck on Wednesday night (Oct 15).

In a statement, the police said the young man was discovered by his teammates at about 9 p.m. at 328 Pasir Panjang Road, which appears to be a Shell petrol station, according to Google Maps.

The serviceman was taken to hospital in a conscious state. His service revolver and remaining ammunition were seized at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the injuries are believed to have been inflicted by the officer himself, and police do not suspect homicide,” the statement said.

Investigations are ongoing.