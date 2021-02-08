from-tomorrow,-‘akad-nikah’-can-be-held-at-kl,-putrajaya,-labuan-mosques-again

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 7 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) is allowing the akad nikah for Muslims tying the knot to take place at mosques in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan beginning tomorrow.

The marriage solemnisation ceremony will be open to the couples who have obtained their marriage permits from Jawi and extends to their partners who hail from outside the three Federal Territories, as long as they have permission from their respective state Islamic departments.

However, Jawi said there are still conditions the groom and bride must follow, in compliance with the current Covid-19 and movement control order (MCO) that started January 13 and which has been extended till February 18.

“Attendance at these akad nikah ceremonies will be limited to five people. The bride and groom, their custodians and two representatives from both the marrying couples’ sides.

“The matchmaker and two witnesses will come from the mosque,” Jawi said in a statement today, adding that only one photographer is allowed to cover the ceremony.

Apart from that, all who want to attend the akad nikah must have no contact with any Covid-19 positive individual or have been asked to home quarantine.

The bride and groom must also undergo prior mandatory swab tests and be declared negativ before they can proceed with the ceremony.

“The parties involved must also make sure they make an appointment from Jawi Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya or Labuan beforehand to fix a date and time for the akad nikah.

“The venues that are allowed to have the akad nikah are at Jawi’s Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya or Labuan centres or at the parish mosques within the federal territories,” the statement said.

"Sanitisation activities must also be conducted before and after the ceremony including the toilets."

