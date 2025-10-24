From Singapore to the world: Grab and May Mobility team up to take robotaxis global

SINGAPORE: US-based autonomous vehicle start-up May Mobility announced on Thursday that it has secured a major equity investment from Singapore’s ride-hailing giant Grab. The deal marks an important step in May Mobility’s plan to bring self-driving taxis to Southeast Asia next year.

Under the partnership, May Mobility’s robotaxi technology will be fully integrated into Grab’s fleet management, vehicle matching, and routing systems. This could serve as a model for how self-driving cars are deployed within existing ride-hailing networks around the world. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

This is May Mobility’s third major ride-hailing collaboration. The company recently teamed up with Lyft to launch autonomous vehicles in Atlanta and is preparing a rollout with Uber in the US. Earlier this year, May Mobility began offering commercial rides in the US without human drivers on board.

For its expansion initiatives in Southeast Asia, May Mobility will be employing GrabMaps, Grab’s cutting-edge mapping platform, to review and study local roads and guarantee safe processes and safeguard its operations. GrabMaps takes advantage of artificial intelligence to generate hyperlocal maps that are uninterruptedly restructured and updated in real time—vital information for directing autonomous vehicles within the region.

May Mobility has been vigorously on the lookout for tactical investments to develop its technology. In November 2023, it received 10 billion yen ($65.8 million) from Japan’s NTT, which also plans to test autonomous taxis and buses with Toyota later this year.

The timing aligns with Grab’s own push into autonomous mobility. In September, Grab was selected by the Land Transport Authority to operate autonomous shuttle routes in Punggol, Singapore, in partnership with Chinese robotaxi firm WeRide, with deployment expected early next year.

May Mobility’s current fleet includes modified Toyota Siennas for smaller rides and high-capacity Italian Tecnobus electric minibuses for busier routes. These vehicles will now benefit from Southeast Asia–specific mapping and operational support via Grab.

With this alliance, May Mobility and Grab are aligning themselves, spearheading the autonomous ride-hailing industry, implying a future where robotaxis may become a common fixture on streets across various continents.