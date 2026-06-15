‘Badly designed’: Netizen raises feedback on SMRT newer buses, says it feels cramped

SINGAPORE: Members of the public who are commuting daily are the ones experiencing the advantages and disadvantages of the public transport system in Singapore. With this, a commuter recently voiced out feedback about the new SMRT buses online.

On Facebook, the netizen declared that the newer buses have very few seats, and it feels cramped. It was also emphasised that, given Singapore’s ageing population, reducing the seating capacity of these buses is not ideal, specifically for elderly commuters.

“On a SMRT 970 bus, the entire front right section has no seats & there are fewer seats at the rear compared to older bus models,” the netizen expressed.

Moreover, the netizen also raised several other issues, such as a faulty display screen, a non-functioning fare card scanner, and a loose electrical panel cover.

“With public transport fares increasing almost yearly, commuters expect comfortable & well-maintained buses. I hope transport operators will procure better future buses like those in the past. Please stop buying these kinds of lousy buses,” the netizen further added.

Many other netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about the subject matter. Some agreed that the newer buses are badly designed, as it should be senior citizen-friendly, especially those with step-up seats.

“New buses pose issues with elevated seats and jerking movements, making it hard for seniors and those with disabilities to travel comfortably. Hopefully, SMRT will look into these concerns and make necessary adjustments,” a netizen said.

Another comment declared that fewer seats in front of the bus is to accommodate wheelchair users.

“These newer buses should have more seats to cater to most passengers rather than standing,” a comment concluded.

With these concerns, commuters hope that the authorities review the seating layouts of the buses, as well as their maintenance standards, so it can be truly used for commuters’ accessibility, comfort and reliability.