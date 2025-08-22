From HDB dreams to Aussie doubts, Singaporean asks, ‘Should I stay or go home?’

SINGAPORE: For many, the idea of starting fresh in a different country is exciting. New landscapes, fresh opportunities, and a different pace of life await, but what happens when reality doesn’t match the dream?

This is the situation for a Singaporean citizen currently living and working in Adelaide, Australia. He is married, has no kids, and holds Australian Permanent Residency. Back in Singapore, he’s a homeowner with a four-room Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat that he rents out. On paper, it seems like a good setup, but if you look closer, things are more complicated.

The pros and cons of life in Adelaide

Life in Adelaide moves at a slower pace. There’s a good work-life balance and a supportive church community, which are significant positives. However, the challenges are hard to ignore.

Salaries in South Australia are relatively low, while taxes are high. Eating out can be expensive, and for someone who is used to the affordable and rich food culture of Singapore, Adelaide’s dining options don’t quite measure up. Traveling internationally from Australia is pricier, and a smaller social circle can sometimes feel isolating.

“Overall, I feel that my standard of living has gone down,” he says. Clearly, it isn’t just about finances — it’s also about self-actualization, being in the right place, and personal growth.

A fork in the road

One year in Adelaide, he’s thinking of moving to Sydney. New South Wales has a bigger creative environment, offering more prospects in his field, but there’s a persistent and haunting question: Should he go back to Singapore instead?

It’s a tough decision to make.

Back in Singapore, job applications haven’t led to results. Interviews have come and gone, but offers are hard to come by. The local job market isn’t booming, especially in the creative industry. He even wonders if he’d need to switch careers entirely just to get by if he returns.

This leaves him with two options:

Try out Sydney for another year, hoping for better job prospects and a more vibrant lifestyle.

Cut the Australian adventure short, return to Singapore now, and attempt to rebuild, even if it means starting over.

The internet weighs in

As with many major life questions today, he turned to Reddit. The responses were honest, empathetic, and sometimes brutally frank.

“Shouldn’t that be a decision you make with your spouse? Which do they prefer?” one commenter asked, reminding him that life decisions involve others. Another netizen said, “I would strongly advise against returning to Singapore now. The job market is bad and shows no signs of improvement. Singapore will always be there for you, but don’t end your Australian adventure prematurely.”

Some provided a more positive view of staying in Australia: “Just stay in AU; the weather is better. Explore until you can’t anymore, and then come back.”

Another pointed out the tough state of the creative industry: “If the creative industry in South Australia isn’t thriving, then it’s nearly dead in Singapore.”

A final piece of advice captured the emotional aspect: “Life is always greener on the other side. Stay there!”

The bigger picture

This story isn’t just about one man choosing between Sydney and Singapore; it reflects a modern migrant experience that many people understand.

It’s about balancing dreams with reality. Moving abroad is not just about discovering better opportunities. It’s about knowing and understanding how to cultivate your surroundings, no matter where you are.

The reality is, there are no flawless options. Whether he decides to try Sydney or go back to Singapore, he’s asking the accurate questions about growth, ideals, standards, and enduring contentment.

That’s what matters in the end.