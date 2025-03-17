In the modern race for financial freedom, many dream of achieving the ultimate goal: joining the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement. Few, however, make it a reality quite like Han Jung-soo, 32, who not only reached that milestone but also discovered an important truth about wealth — it doesn’t guarantee happiness.

After joining South Korea’s Shinhan Card in 2018, Han capitalised on the volatility of the global financial markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through strategic investments in stocks and cryptocurrency, he accumulated an impressive 3.5 billion won (approximately $2.6 million). This financial windfall allowed him to resign from his corporate job in March 2021, marking his entry into the world of financial independence.

But instead of writing a typical “get-rich-quick” guide, Han’s new book, Fired, co-authored with fellow FIRE movement member Kang Ki-tae, dives deep into the lives and realisations of those who, like Han, learned that wealth alone doesn’t lead to a fulfilling life.

“My experience showed me that money can’t solve everything,” Han explained in a recent interview. “I wrote this book to explore our attitudes towards money and the philosophy behind it.”

Initially, Han believed that financial success would bring him ultimate happiness. With his newfound wealth, he began ticking off items on his wish list: a Leica camera worth 20 million won, luxury shoes, and extravagant meals at high-end omakase restaurants. However, the joy these purchases brought him was fleeting.

“It lasted only three days,” Han confessed. “I realised that happiness from material possessions is temporary. Once you get used to it, you need to buy something new to feel that same excitement. Over time, the bar for satisfaction keeps rising, and it becomes harder to feel fulfilled.”

This realisation shifted Han’s perspective on money. Instead of seeing it as a tool for acquiring physical goods, he began to view it as a means of securing something far more valuable: time. “Through my investments, I gained 30 extra years of life,” he said. “I gave myself the freedom to fail, learn, and try again.”

Although Han retired early from his corporate job, he didn’t abandon work altogether. Instead, he founded Yeondu Company, a drama production company, where he continues to work daily, pursuing his long-held dream of directing films and dramas.

“Work and happiness aren’t mutually exclusive,” Han noted. “Becoming part of the FIRE movement actually made me reflect more seriously on the meaning of work.”

Han also observed a common thread among wealthy young individuals he encountered—many of them, despite being financially independent, continued to work. As the founder of an exclusive investment community for asset holders with a minimum net worth of 3 billion won, Han has seen firsthand how even those who could easily retire choose to remain active.

“Having a lot of money doesn’t automatically lead to a happy ending. Life goes on,” he said. “Some people think accumulating wealth will solve their problems, but they soon realise it doesn’t. In fact, some even start believing they need more money to be truly happy, and the cycle continues.”

In his book, Fired, Han challenges the conventional view of financial independence. Instead of equating it with the ability to stop working altogether, the book advocates for the pursuit of wealth without being enslaved by it. The English title, Financial Independence: Release Economic Dominion, encapsulates this philosophy: “Money is just a tool for happiness, not the ultimate goal,” Han explained. “The process of earning should be something you enjoy, not something you sacrifice your personal goals for.”

Through his journey and the lessons shared in Fired, Han hopes to inspire readers to rethink their approach to wealth and success—encouraging them to prioritise fulfilment over financial accumulation and to find joy in both their work and their leisure.