Fresh law graduate says she was offered a job 3 months ago but still has no contract, asks locals if this delay is normal in SG

SINGAPORE: A fresh law graduate took to Reddit to ask if it was normal to still have no employment contract, despite receiving an offer nearly three months ago.

Sharing her concerns on the r/askSingapore forum on Thursday (Nov 20), the graduate said she had completed two interview rounds in August and was verbally offered a role shortly after. The firm also followed up with an email confirming the offer, with a planned start date in January 2026.

However, as the months passed, she noticed that nothing concrete was moving forward.

She explained that she had chased HR multiple times for updates, but the replies were often delayed or vague. The last substantial update she received was in late October, when a partner told her the firm was still “finalising the contract”. Since then, she has not heard back from anyone.

“For context, I’m also sitting for the Part B exams this December, so the timing is tight,” she added. “I’m not sure if I should start interviewing elsewhere or just wait this out, since exams are so close. Is this delay normal?”

“If they really wanted you, they would have everything ready by now.”

Under her post, many commenters bluntly told her to move on because she was either being “ghosted” by the employer or was merely the backup.

One said, “You are the backup. They already offered another candidate. You are the backup plan in case their first choice backs out/fails the background check/etc. Move on and find another job now; they are not going to offer you.”

Another remarked, “I say 2 weeks is the maximum you should consider. If they do come back months later, I say renegotiate the terms so they are more favourable to you at that time.”

A third advised, “Just interview in other places; if they really wanted you, they would have everything ready by now. Don’t pin your hopes on one basket.”

Some commenters, speaking from experience, also added that the company she applied to may have imposed a hiring freeze right after her final interview.

One shared, “Happened to me before where the interviewer in the last round said they would be contacting HR to send me an offer. But a week turned into multiple weeks and into months. Kept chasing but told they need time. Turns out right after going through all interview process and intending to hire, a higher-up imposed a hiring freeze.”

They added, “After a while more, they had a retrenchment exercise. Just go find a job elsewhere while waiting. No downside here. They either get back to you and you have a backup, or they don’t, and you have other offers.”

In other news, a frustrated son turned to social media to vent after his father, who has not contributed a single cent to the family for the past 15 years, suddenly demanded a monthly maintenance payment.

Posting on the r/SingaporeR subreddit on Tuesday (Nov 4), the son revealed that his father was largely absent throughout their lives and had multiple extramarital affairs over the years.

Read more: Father who hasn’t contributed a single cent for 15 years now seeks maintenance, son asks for advice online