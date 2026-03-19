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Jobs
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Fresh graduate says boss’s harsh feedback left him ‘feeling demoralised’ and struggling with ‘imposter syndrome’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: When he entered the workforce, a local fresh graduate thought he’d be stepping into an exciting industry that would challenge him and fast-track his career growth. He described himself as “generally optimistic and ambitious.”

However, after only about a month, his resolve began to falter.

Posting his experience on the r/singaporejobs forum on Saturday (Mar 24), the fresh graduate said he had unfortunately joined during a peak period and, for the past few weeks, had been receiving “frequent scoldings” from his boss.

“While I do enjoy the work and find the industry exciting, I’ve recently been scolded quite frequently by my boss,” he said. “The feedback often comes across in a very harsh and blunt manner, which can feel quite demoralising, especially for someone who is completely new to the workforce.”

From their interactions, he’s also concluded that his boss “may have a negative perception” of him and doesn’t think he “adds much value to the team.”

“These experiences have started to make me question myself and feel a bit of imposter syndrome. I’m beginning to doubt whether I’m cut out for this industry,” he said.

“To be fair, I acknowledge that some of the mistakes are my own. But I also feel that some issues could have been avoided if there were clearer processes or more guidance, given that I just started and this is my first corporate job,” he continued.

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Unsure whether he was overreacting, he asked other Singaporeans in the forum:

“Am I being too sensitive about this? Is it normal for someone who just started working to struggle with the learning curve and get scolded for mistakes? Should a manager be more understanding during the first few months?”

“I would appreciate hearing from people who have gone through something similar or have advice on how to navigate this.”

“You are in the working world now. No one is going to handhold you anymore.”

In the comments, plenty of users chimed in to share the lessons they’ve learned over the years and things they wish someone had told them when they were starting out.

One wrote, “I was in your position before when I was a fresh grad. Now that I have a few years of experience under my belt and have been in sort of a mentor role, there are a few pieces of advice I can give: A boss’s job in the company is to teach and make sure you don’t screw it up for the company. Their job is not to be nice about it. Take whatever they say with a pinch of salt.”

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“And try to be more curious about things. Check your own work to see whether it’s correct before submitting; don’t make repeated mistakes. If you don’t know something, it’s ok to ask, but first do your own research, or see how your seniors have done it.”

Another commented, “Just some suggestions. If you think these processes were not clear, write them down in black and white. Clarify with your fellow colleagues, get their feedback, and then finalise a draft and get it approved.”

“You are in the working world now. No one is going to handhold you anymore. Try to develop a mentality of constantly observing, analysing, and reflecting on how existing things are done.”

A third added, “It’s normal; we all get scolded in many forms during junior years. But you need to understand that the world your parents enclosed you in isn’t the real world.” 

“To get scolded isn’t as scary as you perceived, either; they can be the same person going out of their way for you, too. This exchange of gestures is very normal in the real world, that is, if one doesn’t try to burn bridges very prematurely.”

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Some, meanwhile, suggested he keep a record of everything in case the situation escalates.

“Record her scolding you as a backup in case she [your boss] ever tries to screw with you,” one user said. “Keep this with you. On the flip side, try to talk to her to see if you can align on her teaching style.”

In other news, a wife took to social media to share that she feels utterly alone in her marriage because her husband constantly dismisses her concerns and makes her feel like a stranger around his family whenever they visit his hometown.

In her post on the r/asksg forum, she explained that her husband expects her to socialise and fit in on her own and shuts her down whenever she tries to express how hurt or overwhelmed she feels at family events.

“He gives me zero support,” she said.

Read more: Wife says husband dismisses her feelings and makes her feel like a stranger around his family

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