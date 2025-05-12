Fresh grad says he fell into the comparison trap after learning ‘finance folks are pulling S$13k/month straight out of uni’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate in Singapore took to Reddit after falling into what he called the “comparison trap”, saying he started doubting his own career path upon learning that some peers in finance were earning up to S$13,000 a month straight out of university.

Posting on the r/AskSingapore subreddit on Sunday (May 11), the graduate shared that he had landed a “decently paying” job in the tech industry right after graduation and was initially thrilled about the offer. However, that excitement soon gave way to insecurity and self-doubt.

“I know I’m in a ‘supposedly’ comfortable position, but I can’t help comparing myself to those finance folks who are pulling $13k/month straight out of uni,” he said.

The graduate also shared that the pressure to keep up with his peers has even led him to contemplate switching industries altogether, not out of passion, but purely for financial gain.

Wanting to break free from the cycle of comparison, he turned to the Reddit community for advice.

“How do you deal with the jealousy and envy that comes from comparing yourself to others? Especially when it comes to the usual nonsense like salary, housing (do you have a condo), car, job title, overseas holidays, marriage, kids, and how fast people ‘progress’ in life,” he asked.

“I want to know how you deal with this source of comparison. If this is how I feel now, at the start of my career, is it only going to get worse down the line?”

“The only person you need to compete with is yourself.”

Many Singaporean Redditors chimed in on the discussion to let the fresh grad know that nothing good would come from constantly comparing himself to others. They also reminded him that the “finance folks” he envies probably have a lot on their shoulders, as high-salaried individuals often face much more pressure.

One Redditor said, “Even if those people may be earning S$13k a month…it probably does come at a cost…could be in the form of less time spent with loved ones, working even longer hours, and really high KPIs. One needs to ask themselves if they are willing to sacrifice all that for that high paycheck. Personally, I feel if you were to take up a job but sacrifice your mental health in the long term, it’s not worth it.”

Another commented, “Those S$13k/mth finance bros will also compare against $25/mth IB & Wall Street bros. Then there are also nepo babies. Your salary will never be able to compare against their AUM. It’s money growing from money. Just find your own inner satisfaction for peace of mind.”

Some also encouraged the fresh grad to focus on his health, personal growth, and long-term fulfilment instead of chasing numbers. They pointed out that everyone progresses at their own pace, and constantly measuring success through external benchmarks can lead to burnout and dissatisfaction.

Additionally, one user offered a simple but powerful piece of advice: “Turn off your social media. The only person you need to compete with is yourself. Be better than yesterday, and it’s okay you are enough.”

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)