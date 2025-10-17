// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 17, 2025
Frenchwoman asks why so many roosters are 'living rent-free in the streets of SG'

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A foreigner in Singapore got a few explanations, and more than a few laughs, when she asked in a recent TikTok video: “Singaporeans, why are there so many roosters living rent-free in the streets” of the city-state.

In the caption to her Oct 13 video, Frenchwoman Audrey Thiloy (aka ‘Your fave ang moh in Singapore’ according to her bio) wrote, “I see more roosters in Singapore than in France, where the rooster is the official symbol.”

Humorously, she also filmed herself chasing such a rent-free fowl while clucking loudly.

@audreythiloy

I see more roosters in 🇸🇬 than in France where rooster is the official symbol 😮 #sgtiktok #tiktoksg #singapore #rooster

♬ original sound – Audrey Thiloy

Following the light-hearted spirit of her post, users on the platform also had fun with Singapore’s “rent-free” chickens.

“We go back to that question yet again! Egg first or chicken come first?” asked one.

When another asked where the chickens’ nests are, Ms Thiloy shot back with, “Exactly! Like, where do they sleep?”

A commenter teased her about her clucking, saying it was more like a turkey call.

When another asked, “What is the most popular/ famous food in Singapore?” and Ms Thiloy answered with the chicken and rice emojis, the commenter wrote, “Yes. That’s why so many.”

A TikTok user recommended that she visit Geylang, as it’s “the motherland of our chickens!”

One, however, endeavoured to provide a more helpful answer, writing, “The tropical rainforest is actually their natural habitat. They were domesticated such a long time ago (thousands of years ago) that they are now domestic animals everywhere. But in Singapore, they’re still just normal birds of the wild.”

Wild roosters are believed to be the descendants of the red jungle fowl and roam freely in Singapore’s neighbourhoods, parks, and green spaces. They’re commonly seen in housing estates and parks at Pasir Ris and Pulau Ubin. They’ve even been sighted near the Istana.

As charming as some may find them, people are advised not to feed or even touch them, as this could spread disease.

Not everyone finds them charming, though, and there has been a growing number of complaints of noise and mess from the wild chickens as their population has grown over the years.

Nevertheless, efforts to cull their numbers have not always gone down well with the public. In 2017, when authorities decided to put down free-roaming chickens in the Thomson area due to complaints of noise from a few residents, some people were not too happy about it and took to social media to air their feelings. /TISG

Read also:  Ex-NMP Anthea Ong wants to know who in her estate went to ‘tell on roosters simply minding their own business’

See also  Ho Ching goes on Facebook to talk about Covid-19 management
