French woman hears ‘Happy Happy’ in MRT announcement, asks Singaporeans what it means

SINGAPORE: Puzzled at an announcement she heard on the Blue Line, a woman from France asked Singaporeans to let her know what “happy happy” could possibly mean.

As it turns out, like other visitors to the Little Red Dot, she misheard “Berhati-hati di ruang platform,” which means “mind the gap” in Malay.

Audrey Thiloy posed her question in a TikTok video posted on Friday (Aug 8), which has since been viewed almost 700,000 times.

“I’m in the MRT in Singapore, and every time I am on the Blue Line, the MRT lady keeps telling, ‘Happy, happy.’ Please, people from Singapore, tell me what ‘Happy Happy’ means,” said Ms Thiloy in her video.

”I have it in my head. Like it’s stuck in my head and I don’t know what it means, the Happy Happy,” she added, which everyone who has ever had an earworm is likely to relate to.

So far, her post has received over 2,000 comments, and many TikTok users have been more than happy (see what we did there) to oblige her with answers.

One wrote, “It’s ‘Hati-hati’ (ha-tee ha-tee), it means be careful. Not ‘happy happy’.”

To this, the post author replied, “Hahaha, oh ok 😭🙏🏻 I’ll be careful then.”

Another had an even more complete explanation, writing, “So in Singapore when (the announcement) tells you, ‘Please mind the yellow gap’ in English, there are 3 more languages besides English, which are Mandarin, Malay: ‘Berhati-hati di ruang platform’, and last in Tamil.”

One noted that in places such as Chinatown or Kovan, the announcement is even in Hokkien as well.

A TikTok user provided a YouTube link as an example:

Another took the opportunity to deliver a mini-lecture on languages in Singapore: “The national language of Singapore is Bahasa Melayu (Malay), as stated in the Constitution of Singapore. However, Singapore has four official languages:

Malay (national language) English (main working and administrative language) Mandarin Chinese (spoken by the Chinese community) Tamil (spoken by the Indian community)

While Malay holds symbolic importance, used in the Singapore national anthem, “Majulah Singapura”, English is the most commonly used language in government, business, and education.”

She is not the first visitor to the city-state to have heard “happy happy” instead of “Berhati-hati”.

In 2014, a travel blogger from the UK wrote, “There are 3 things I like about the Singapore Mass Rapid Transport (MRT),” one of which was “when you stop at a platform, a lady says ‘Happy Happy’.”

“Causing amusement every time, these two words seem to make everything better. Like she is saying, ‘Hey, thanks for riding this train, you’re rad, stay extra happy happy for your journey ahead, you wonderful person, you’.” /TISG

