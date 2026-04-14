Free shuttle buses will be available due to the shut down of Singapore’s light rail, know the times on when to use these no-cost ride

SINGAPORE: Commuters who highly depend on the Sengkang LRT West Loop Line should be aware of the upcoming changes. Starting April 19, trains heading to Gelang Patah Station will be suspended for the next six months, allowing expansion work at the Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot.

Due to this change, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit have arranged alternative solutions for everyone through free shuttle buses. These shuttle buses started running on April 13, a whole week earlier than the official suspension of the light rail service to give commuters time to adjust.

Bus routes

As reported by Yan.sg , these free shuttle buses have two simple routes that will aid commuters during rush hours. Route A will run from 6:00 am to 10:00 am from Fernvale station towards Layar, Tongkang, Renjong, and Sengkang stations. Furthermore, Route B will run from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm from Sengkang station to Cheng Lim, Farmway, Kupang, and Thanggam stations.

Shuttle buses on both routes will operate from Mondays to Fridays only, and there will be no weekend or holiday service. Moreover, there will be buses every 3-5 minutes to keep commuters moving.

Free rides

Furthermore, commuters can score free rides on buses on Route A by participating in the Flexible Trip Planning (TSJ) program through the SimplyGo app. This deal applies only at set times: before 7:30 am or between 9:00 am and 9:45 am.

It is advised for first-time riders to allow extra time to avoid work delays, and for commuters to plan their journeys ahead.

To know more about updates, visit the Land Transport Authority’s Facebook page here.