SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has alerted the public to a new variant of phishing scams on Facebook involving fraudulent advertisements and posts offering cheap designer luggage. Since November, at least 14 individuals have fallen victim to this scam, resulting in losses totalling at least $799.

The scammers employ a deceptive tactic by creating fake Facebook accounts with advertisements or posts showcasing travel suitcases priced as low as $2. These posts often impersonate reputable entities, such as “Singapore Airlines Travel,” utilizing the Singapore Airlines trademark in their profile pictures to lend an air of authenticity to the scam.

Unsuspecting users who click on these advertisements are then directed to phishing websites, where they are prompted to provide sensitive information, including their name, email address, and payment card details. The scammers misuse the obtained credit card information, leading victims to discover unauthorized transactions on their statements only after the fact.

The SPF emphasizes that awareness and precautionary measures are crucial in preventing falling victim to such scams.

To safeguard against falling prey to these phishing scams, the SPF advises the public to use security features, such as setting up transaction limits for Internet banking transactions, enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), and Multifactor Authentication for banking activities. The ScamShield App is also recommended for added protection.

Individuals are also urged to be vigilant and look for scam signs by consulting official sources such as the ScamShield WhatsApp bot, contacting the Anti-Scam Helpline at 1800-722-6688, or visiting scamalert.sg

Asserting that members of the public must scrutinize websites for telltale signs of phishing and exercise caution when encountering deals that seem too good to be true, the SPF encouraged individuals to share information about scams they encounter with the authorities, family, and friends. Victims of any fraudulent transactions are urged to report issues to their respective banks immediately.

In case of uncertainty or to report any information related to such crimes, the public is urged to contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information provided will be kept strictly confidential. For urgent police assistance, the public is reminded to dial ‘999.’

The SPF stressed that combating scams is a community effort, and by acting against scams collectively, the community can safeguard itself against falling victim to fraudulent activities.