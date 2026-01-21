// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
30.5 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Donald J Trump
Singapore News
2 min.Read

France rejected Donald Trump’s invitation to join Board of Peace, but UAE, Argentina accepted it. Will Singapore say yes?

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Jan 20), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the government of Singapore received an invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace, first mentioned by US President Donald Trump.

The government “is currently assessing the invitation,” a spokesperson from the MFA said.

Screenshot 2026 01 21 at 11.10.51%E2%80%AFAM
Screengrab/ mfa.gov.sg/

While Mr Trump first mentioned the Board of Peace last September in the context of Israel’s war on Gaza, official invitations to dozens of countries were only sent in the past few days.

Screenshot 2024 11 27 at 12.33.40%E2%80%AFPM e1732724147841
FB screengrab/Donald J Trump

In November, the UN Security Council endorsed the US-backed plan to end the conflict in Gaza and welcomed the establishment of the Board of Peace.

Since then, however, concerns have been raised that the Board’s reach would expand beyond Gaza and that it might undermine the authority of the United Nations.

The first meeting of the board has reportedly been set for Thursday (Jan 22), on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, giving countries little time to announce their decisions.

See also  'A lot of people want it' — Trump says US is in talks with four 'good' groups over TikTok sale

According to the Board’s charter, it is “an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

Mr Trump has said he will lead the Board for life.

Bloomberg reported that among the countries that have been invited are Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Egypt, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Membership on the Board may only be achieved through invitation from the US, and each member state is to serve a term of no more than three years.

Moreover, states wishing for permanent membership must contribute more than US$1 billion in cash to the Board of Peace within the first year, AFP reported.

See also  About 20,000 Singaporean households avail housing grants since 2015

The Board’s key figures include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

A number of countries have already accepted the invitation to join the Board of Peace, including Argentina, Hungary, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.

Canada is said to have agreed “in principle” but said it will not pay for membership, while France is the first country that has refused outright. The refusal led Mr Trump to threaten to impose 200 per cent tariffs on French wines.

476390303 1191725522309362 1601161079516085394 n
Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Reports say that European Union nations are expected to similarly decline Mr Trump’s invitation. Given the current tensions on the continent over the US President’s intentions toward Greenland, this hardly comes as a surprise.

Whether Singapore will join the Board of Peace remains to be seen. /TISG

Read also: US ambassador’s fundraising letter to companies for 4th of July celebrations raises eyebrows

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

32 y/o Singaporean woman earning S$4k a month says she’s ‘tired, burnt out, and wants to quit’

SINGAPORE: After nine years in the workforce, one 32-year-old...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //