US ambassador’s fundraising letter to companies for 4th of July celebrations raises eyebrows

SINGAPORE: A letter from Anjani Sinha, the United States’ Ambassador to Singapore, to the members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Singapore seeking financial support has caused a stir among Singaporeans.

In the letter, dated Jan 8, Mr Sinha asked for financial contributions for this year’s 4th of July celebrations, as the US celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence. The ambassador also noted that Apr 4, 2026, marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The letter opened innocently enough, with Mr Sinha writing, “I would like to invite you to join me this year in celebrating America and our deep partnerships here in Singapore.”

However, what may have struck Singaporeans was this portion of the US Ambassador’s letter:

“Given the unique historical significance of this year, we are encouraging our partners to consider substantially larger gifts than in previous years in support of our 250th anniversary.”

The letter was shared on Facebook on Jan 17 by former Straits Times editor Leslie Fong.

He wrote, “What does beg disbelief is that he’s asking — I am sorry, but I can’t help but think of a word starting with the letter ‘b’ — for substantial financial contributions!

For what purpose? Oh, to help pay for the festivities to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence!”

Mr Fong added, “Forgive my ignorance, but I know of few foreign missions that ask their host countries to help pay for the parties they want to throw!”

Some commenters on his post, which went on to be widely shared, said that it is not unknown for embassies to reach out to firms with ties to their country to do the same. Mr Fong answered by pointing out the US’s superpower status as well as its enormous wealth, as proven by what it spends on defence.

After all, in terms of GDP, the US is the richest country in the world, far ahead of runner-up China.

While there has been some degree of shock over Mr Sinha’s fundraising, both the US Embassy and AmCham have commented on the matter, telling media outlets that it is standard to ask private sector partners to support events, particularly for Independence Day celebrations.

AmCham, meanwhile, told AsiaOne that its member companies have provided consistent support to the US Embassy for its July 4 festivities.

Mr Fong posted yet again on the issue on Jan 19, saying that he looks askance at a superpower such as the US asking Singaporeans for donations in order to throw a party.

He added: “The US government approaching us, Singaporeans, for money? When it does not bat an eyelid, spending a trillion, yes, trillion dollars on weaponry with which to exercise hegemony over others?”

US-Singapore relations

Last year’s announcements on tariffs from the US stunned the international community. When President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs in early April, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned could hit trade-reliant Singapore harder than other countries.

And yet, in some ways, Singapore appears to enjoy somewhat of a privileged status in its relationship with the world’s largest economy. Case in point: H1B visas and tariffs on pharmaceuticals. For these, Singapore is coming out luckier than most. /TISG

