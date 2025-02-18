In the Hood

Four-month pregnant woman says people still ask her to give up her seat

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: A woman who is four months pregnant took to a forum on Monday (Feb 17) to share that despite having a “May I have a seat please” priority sticker, she is still asked to give up her seat. According to the woman’s post, she is usually asked to do so by aunties on board public transportation.

“I’m currently (approximately) four months pregnant and still experiencing morning sickness. Due to my small body frame, I’m not showing hence it’s not obvious that I’m pregnant. I have to commute daily via public transport for work. On the few occasions when I managed to find a seat on the non-priority seats, I was asked to give up my seat. Usually by aunties.

“Most of the time I sat down because my nausea was getting too uncomfortable for me to continue standing throughout my journey. Does the ‘May I have a seat please’ sticker or lanyard work? So that I can just point to that sticker or lanyard instead of having to explain that I’m unwell and pregnant hence pls ask someone else.”

According to the Caring SGCommuters Committee, the “May I Have a Seat Please” initiative was launched to help commuters identify other commuters with invisible medical conditions who would like a seat on board public transportation. These identifiers can be attained from the Passenger Service Centres at MRT stations, bus interchanges or TransitLink Ticket Offices.

In response to the woman’s post, many encouraged her to speak up politely, reminding her that if she doesn’t want to give up her seat, she doesn’t have to. “There’s a low chance it will work, not saying it won’t it’s more like those people that voice out that they want your seat normally won’t check whether you got the lanyard or not at that point,” said one. “Just voice out politely, and don’t be afraid to voice out, most will understand and ask another person if they need a seat as well.”

“You should just tell them you are pregnant and unwell,” said another. “You don’t need to give your seat to an auntie if you don’t want to. They should be more considerate and you should stand up for yourself, or else you’ll get taken advantage of by them. You need to sit anyway for your baby. Oh but if you regularly take MRT and almost never take (the) bus, I can recommend something like this storage trolley.”

See also: Woman fears losing her job after finding out she’s pregnant, suspects boss may use her KPIs as excuse

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

YouTube at 20: Reflecting on its impact in Malaysia

February 18, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
In the Hood

Career switch: Employee questions his decision after switching jobs, says he isn’t fit for the new role

February 18, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

A touching display of solidarity: M’sians come together to find missing Down Syndrome girl in Sri Petaling

February 17, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

You missed

Singapore News

S’pore firms lead the way in sustainability and employee welfare—but can they sustain it with rising costs?

February 18, 2025 Gemma Iso
Law

At least S$231,000 lost to scammers impersonating PDPC officers in Singapore

February 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Malaysia

PM Anwar pushes non-alignment while deepening Malaysia-China ties

February 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Featured News Singapore News

Goodies for all: What you can expect from the SG60 Package

February 18, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.