Photo: Vecteezy/annyakter0420872611 (for illustration purposes only)
Four hospitalised after collision involving three motorcycles and lorry on AYE

By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital following a traffic accident involving three motorcycles and a lorry along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Wednesday evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the collision at approximately 5:40pm on 5 June. The accident occurred along the AYE towards Tuas, near the Benoi Road exit.

SCDF personnel responded to the incident and conveyed four individuals to the National University Hospital.

According to the police, the casualties included three male motorcyclists and a female pillion rider, all of whom were conscious when taken to the hospital. They are aged between 31 and 54.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are currently ongoing.

