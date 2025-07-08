Found: Singaporean man who went missing in Malaysia 2 days after his wedding

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 7), it was reported by the Malaysian Chinese-language Sin Chew Daily that a Singaporean man had gone missing two days after he got married.

Later reports confirmed that he had been found after 15 hours, and his family thanked everyone who endeavoured to help out with the search.

Twenty-nine-year-old Caleb Ho Wen Hui, a finance manager, had left the house of his new in-laws early that morning to go for a run, which he had been known to do whenever he was in the area. He and his bride, a Malaysian national, had just had their wedding at Sungai Long, Kuala Lumpur, on Jul 5.

At 5:15 a.m, he sent his wife a video message to let her know he was coming home in half an hour, but shortly afterwards, he could no longer be contacted, and his family grew worried, especially since he had been scheduled to go back to Singapore later that day.

The Sin Chew Daily report says he had been wearing a grey top, white shorts, and sandals to go on his run. Mr Ho’s father-in-law, Lincoln Goh Lin Kin, appealed for help on social media, which others shared as well.

His wife and in-laws began to look for Mr Ho, later aided by local authorities. Friends and family came over from Singapore to join the search as well.

During the search, a pair of red slippers that belonged to Mr Ho were found behind a fuel station near the main road.

Fortunately, at around 8 p.m., the police were able to locate the missing Singaporean. He was confirmed to be safe and sound, according to a follow-up report from Sin Chew Daily.

Dr Goh also confirmed that his son-in-law was in a good mental and physical state but declined to say anything further about why Mr Ho had gone missing. Mr Ho and his wife were scheduled to go back to Singapore on Tuesday (Jul 8).

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your prayers, support, and efforts in helping us search for Caleb. By the grace of God and with the dedicated assistance of the Bandar Sungai Long police—led by Sgt Zharif and his team—we are overjoyed to share that Caleb has been found safe.

“Our family is truly moved by the kindness and solidarity you’ve shown us during this challenging time. Your willingness to step forward and help has meant more to us than words can convey.” wrote Dr Goh. /TISG

